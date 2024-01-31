Even football fans in blue cities are fed up with President Joe Biden.

Or at least, when tailgaters at the AFC championship game in Baltimore on Sunday were asked their thoughts on the president, few held back.

In a light-hearted Fox News report shared by anchor Jesse Watters on X, fans of the Baltimore Ravens were asked a simple question: “Are you proud of our commander in chief?”

Most answers boiled down to an emphatic “no,” but for a variety of different reasons.

One Ravens fan said it was because “gas prices are up the roof,” while another cited “the state of the economy right now.” One man pointed to the southern border, saying it “reminds me of the Kansas City Chiefs’ [offensive line]: It’s wide open.”

When asked what advice they would give to Biden, fans of the Ravens and Chiefs alike had some pretty brutal suggestions.

“Joe Biden, it is time to hang up your cleats,” one woman said. Another tailgater told the 81-year-old president to avoid stairs.

Amid the jocularity, however, one woman gave a compelling answer in the context of the upcoming election.

“I’m not necessarily a person who would normally vote for [Donald] Trump,” she said, but if it comes down to Trump versus Biden, “I think I would go Trump.”

If tailgaters at the Ravens-Chiefs game were coaching Joe Biden…what would their advice be? Johnny finds out pic.twitter.com/vKkFaZqs5u — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) January 30, 2024



Though the video was obviously meant for laughs, these comments are interesting, especially considering the venue.

Baltimore is a deep-blue city, often to its own detriment.

But even in Democratic strongholds, average people can see through Biden’s facade and are not afraid to express their disdain for his actions and policies.

Even those who probably aren’t all that interested in politics crack jokes about “Sleepy Joe” and his useless VP, since his job performance and mental fitness are so clearly laughable.

These people know the economy has only gotten worse since Biden took office, despite the pandemic restrictions coming to an end.

In fact, incredible as it might sound, the country is arguably in a worse position now than during the pandemic.

Under Trump, gas prices never cracked $3 per gallon on average. Starting four months into Biden’s presidency, they have never dropped below $3 per gallon.

Further, despite Biden’s confident claims to the contrary, GDP growth slowed after his policies kicked in, and reckless government spending increased inflation to such an insane degree that the average family must now pay over $11,000 more to buy the same goods and services they did during the Trump administration.

Biden can prevaricate and obfuscate all he wants, but the proof is in the pudding — the pudding in this case being the prices Americans see every day at their local grocery store or gas station.

The average football fan might not care too much about politics, but he does care about affording heat for his home and food for his family, and when he gets to the polls, that’s what’s going to influence his vote more than anything else.

