Blue City Paradise: 4 Boston Cops Hospitalized After Pro-Hamas Rioters Attacked, Broke Bones, Even Stole Their Equipment

Boston can’t stop embarrassing itself.

Rioters in the deep-blue Democratic city marked the second anniversary of Hamas’ murderous attack on Israel by launching their own attack on Boston police officers, complete with broken bones and hospitalized cops, according to city news outlets.

But they didn’t help their cause at all.

In the latest outbreak of what passes for liberal discourse these days, a group called Students for Justice in Palestine engaged in a spirited discussion of the issues of the day with a march where they “kicked a marked cruiser, assaulted officers and blocked traffic, while setting off devices that emitted red smoke into the air,” according to WCVB-TV in Boston.

Four officers were injured, with two requiring hospital treatment, the station reported. One officer suffered a broken nose.

Boston (Oct. 7) — Pro-Palestine rioters gathered for a direct action to celebrate the anniversary of the terrorist attacks in Israel. pic.twitter.com/pF0oKGmM9t — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 8, 2025

According to WCVB, 13 men and women — ages 19 to 28 — were arrested on charges that included resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

One of the 13, identified as Roder Atwood, 21, was also charged with assault and battery on a police officer and destruction of property, the station reported.

According to WBTS-CB, NBC10 in Boston, Atwood is accused of striking one officer in the face and breaking his nose. The officer might need reconstructive surgery.

Look at the social media post below. Doesn’t young Master Atwood look like he would fit right in battling alongside Hamas foot soldiers in the rat warrens of Rafah?

Roder Atwood held on $10,000 cash bail for punching a Boston Police officer near the common last night…also ordered to stay away from downtown Boston #7News pic.twitter.com/A3f6a4Avis — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 8, 2025

Boston being a Democratic city, the rioters didn’t stop at simply attacking police officers and destroying public property. They also stole the cops’ equipment.

“During the disturbance, officers reported equipment being forcibly removed or damaged, including body-worn cameras, radios, bicycles, and other duty gear,” police reported, according to WBTS.

And all of this is to commemorate the single bloodiest day for world Jewry since the Holocaust? It’s repulsive.

Beyond repulsive is the fact that this is Boston — once known as the Cradle of the American Revolution — the home of genuine heroes like John Adams, John Hancock, and Paul Revere.

Now it’s the home of Mayor Michelle Wu, a Democrat who’s made headlines not only known for overtly racist treatment of her own employees, but also for comparing masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to a neo-Nazi group operating in New England.

This is Wu’s toothless statement after Tuesday’s riot, as published by WBTS:

“We are extremely grateful for the work of the Boston Police in keeping the city safe and in supporting the right to peacefully protest. Boston will not tolerate violence, and we categorically condemn those who came into our community to attack our police officers. The individuals who engaged in these attacks must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

First, she leads with “peacefully protest” — like that’s what everyone is talking about here. Then, she gets to “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” Does anyone actually believe she means that?

Like the posturing Democratic Party nationally, and its arguably treasonous subsidiaries in California, Oregon, and Illinois (especially the Maoist in Chicago), Boston’s Democrats aren’t simply enduring leftist violence with their sanctuary city policies and overweening defiance of the Trump administration on every front; they’re encouraging it (even while Boston police seem to know better).

From the liberty-loving revolutionary ardor of the Founding Fathers, the one-time “Athens of America” has descended into Jew-hating Islamist revolutionary demonstrations under the auspices of a Democratic mayor and government administration brimming with sanctuary-city ideologues interested in nothing so much as maligning President Donald Trump.

The Democratic Party, the establishment media, and all the liberal-dominated elite enclaves in the country will never understand why Trump won the election in 2024 until they understand how sickened events like this make sane Americans.

It’s not just Revolutionary-era history that Boston is betraying these days. In 2001, two of the hijacked passenger planes that struck the World Trade Center on 9/11 originated in the city’s Logan Airport.

In 2013, the city itself was attacked by Islamist terrorists in the Boston Marathon bombing that killed three and wounded more than 260.

Sane Americans remember that, even if Boston’s government doesn’t. And sane Americans know that if Hamas wasn’t killing Jews in Israel, it would be killing Americans here.

And sane Americans know that Hamas supporters attacking cops aren’t helping their cause at all.

