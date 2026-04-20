Blue City Paradise: NYC Thugs Steal Elderly Women's Car, Hit 72-Year-Old With Walker as They Make Their Getaway

A Sunday report from the New York Post tells a story that should make any decent person stop, take a breath, and ask their neighbors to do some serious personal inventory.

The report is a snapshot of a city that has lost its grip on basic order.

According to the report, four young black men targeted two white women in a parking lot.

This was not at midnight in a bad neighborhood. This was in broad daylight outside a Lowe’s location in a decent part of Brooklyn.

The women, ages 72 and 48, were loading a Toyota Corolla when the group of hoodlums approached them.

One suspect jumped into the driver’s seat and took the car. As he sped off, he struck both women, sending one to the ground and hitting the older victim as she sat with a walker.

The New York Post reported that both women suffered minor injuries but declined medical treatment at the scene.

4 goons steal car, mow down 72-year-old using walker in NYC Lowe's parking lot: cops https://t.co/vLOOYNEqDH pic.twitter.com/BxUmkg2ZRS — New York Post (@nypost) April 20, 2026

They may be minor injuries, but there is a moral injury to a society that continues to allow this kind of behavior to be normal.

The suspects, believed to be between 18 and 20, fled the scene, three in the stolen car and one in a separate vehicle.

Police are still searching for them, according to the New York Post.

But they may very well be caught and released, only to go on to repeat this kind of behavior.

This cycle of brazen crime, outrage, and then silence until the next victim comes along will repeat in New York and every other blue city like it until something radically changes.

Democrats both directly and indirectly encourage the kind of animalistic behavior that leaves an elderly woman with a walker mowed over by her own car.

Why do people feel so emboldened to victimize the vulnerable in the first place? It’s not exactly a mystery.

When consequences are non-existent, the message is clear: You can act like a thug, and the system will basically stand behind you.

New York City did not become a dump overnight, and it will not fix itself overnight either.

Leadership, or lack thereof, matters, and the tone set by those in charge matters most of all.

Right now, New York is led by communist revolutionary Zohran Mamdani, and New Yorkers voted to put him there.

His election, like that of his two predecessors — Eric Adams and Bill de Blasio — is proof that blue city residents refuse to accept that the rhetoric of the left is detached from reality.

We are watching the results play out in parking lots, sidewalks, and elsewhere as ordinary people pay for failed ideas.

The U.S. might incarcerate more people than most other countries, but it is not enough.

A serious society responds to serious crime with serious consequences.

That means more prisons where necessary, longer sentences when possible, and zero parole for repeat offenders.

It also means a justice system that prioritizes victims over the comfort of those who harm them.

New Yorkers, like all Americans, deserve to feel safe doing something as ordinary as loading their car.

Then again, these people live in a city and a state dominated by one party, and the voters don’t seem to be bothered by events like Sunday’s brazen assault and robbery — that, or these people fail to see the correlation.

This is beyond blaming Mamdani or the other leftists running the city into the ground.

If the people in charge cannot or will not protect you and will not allow you to protect yourself, then at some point the responsibility shifts back to the voter.

These people of New York City need to vote better, if for no other reason than to protect the elderly and to ensure violent people feel the warmth of collectivism while behind bars.

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