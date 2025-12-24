Blue City Paradise: Seattle Woman, 75, Now Partially Blind After Board with Screw Protruding Was Slammed Into Her Head - Suspect Arrested 8 Times in 2025 Alone

A 75-year-old Seattle woman is now partially blind after a random, brutal attack outside a courthouse earlier this month.

The assault was caught on video, and the suspect was immediately recognized by police because his violent outbursts were so routine.

According to KOMO, Fale Vaigalepa Pea, 42, allegedly struck Jeanette Marken in the face with a wooden board that had a screw protruding from one end.

The blow gouged out Marken’s eye. Her family later learned she would not recover vision in that eye, a permanent injury suffered during what should have been a routine errand.

Video shows the lead up to and the aftermath of the completely unprovoked attack.

The following video contains an act of violence and may be disturbing to some viewers.

This has gotten OUT OF CONTROL… 75-year-old Jeanette Marken was

VICIOUSLY ATTACKED by known thug Fale Vaigalepa Pea. She lost an eye and suffered a broken nose and cheekbone. Fale has a long, violent record involving stabbings and drug use. pic.twitter.com/SwsDu4F0Q2 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen) December 22, 2025

A King County Sheriff’s Office deputy detained Pea moments later after witnesses pointed him out, KOMO reported.

Body camera footage additionally showed officers immediately recognizing the suspect.

One officer described Pea as “notorious” for random assaults in the area. Another EMT was told Pea was a “regular” known to police.

That label is backed by court records.

Pea has a long history of violent behavior, including a 2011 airport attack that left one victim stabbed eight times. He was convicted and slapped on the wrist.

Since then, Pea has continued to rack up assault cases.

Records show multiple assault charges in 2020, 2023, and 2024.

In 2025 alone, Pea was booked into the King County Jail eight times. Despite all the arrests for assault and other offenses, none resulted in charges or a jail cell before Marken was attacked.

Prosecutors confirmed to KOMO that none of Pea’s prior arrests this year were referred for felony charges.

Only after a senior citizen was permanently injured did prosecutors rush file a first-degree assault charge. Bail was set at $1 million, and Pea is scheduled for a competency hearing later this month.

Marken’s family expressed frustration after learning of the suspect’s lengthy and violent criminal past.

75 year old Jeanette Marken was victim of an unprovoked attack by REPEAT violent offender Fale Vaigalepa Pea. She lost an eye and broke her nose and cheekbone. Fale has a long violent record of stabbings to drugs. Judges kept releasing him to terrorize others. This must stop! pic.twitter.com/vBFJu8BdWu — C3 (@C_3C_3) December 22, 2025

Her son questioned how someone known for attacking people could continue to be released until irreversible harm was done.

The truth is, in places like Seattle, repeated assaults are tolerated.

It took the blinding of a 75-year-old woman to get the system to intervene.

That system is not broken, either. It is running as intended.

This is the version of “justice” held up as enlightened by the far left: a system where repeat violent offenders are endlessly recycled, and where victims are treated as collateral damage.

In this so-called blue city paradise, a man with a long record of assaults was allowed to roam freely until he blinded a woman who should have been enjoying a peaceful retirement.

This is the utopia they promise. This is what it looks like in action, and the Democratic Party wants to bring it to a community near you.

