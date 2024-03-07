Blue-City 'Warzone': Bystanders Try to Help Blood-Covered Students After Bus Stop Shooting in Philadelphia, Video Shows

A disturbing video posted online on Wednesday showed the immediate aftermath of a mass shooting at a Philadelphia bus stop that left eight teenagers wounded.

The clip showed the brutal reality of what crime in the City of Brotherly Love is doing to citizens and, in this case, children.

Philadelphia resident Billy Logan posted the clip on X and commented, “#philly is a warzone… 8 students shot, 11 total today.”

The New York Post shared a brief, censored version of the video, which shows the moments after three masked gunmen opened fire on the teens.

WARNING: While the following video features blurred images, some viewers still might find it disturbing.

One young man was seen lying in a pool of blood in an obvious state of distress as bystanders rushed to help him and others.

Another teen was on the ground motionless, while the sound of a woman’s voice could be heard frantically calling for help.

According to Philadelphia police, the teens were at a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority bus stop in the city on Wednesday when a group of armed individuals exited a nearby car and opened fire on them.

The gunmen fired more than 30 rounds, police said, according to ABC News.

One 17-year-old was in critical condition after being shot nine times, the outlet reported.

A second teen also was hospitalized in critical condition.

The shooting victims were all between 15 and 17, ABC News reported.

According to the clock in a clip the Philadelphia Police Department shared on social media, it only took about 18 seconds for the shooters to exit their vehicle, open fire, run back to their car and take off.

WANTED for shooting 8 juveniles on 3/6/24 at 7300 Rising Sun Ave. Suspects armed and dangerous – do not approach. If you have information on these suspects -please call or 215-686-TIPS(8477) or 911 pic.twitter.com/cspPIL5LLv — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) March 7, 2024

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said at a news conference that no passengers aboard the bus required any medical attention and they did not appear to be targeted by gunfire.

The three masked gunmen had not been identified as of Thursday afternoon.

Bethel said the shooting was the fourth such incident just this past week in which a SEPTA bus was involved.

He also commented on the fact that almost a dozen minors had been struck by gunfire in his city since Monday.

“It is hard to sit here and see, in three days, 11 juveniles shot, who were coming and going from school,” Bethel told reporters.

The recent crime wave in Philadelphia comes just months after the city bragged overall crime was down and Axios concluded when evaluating statistics that the city’s post-pandemic breakdown in law and order “may finally have peaked.”

