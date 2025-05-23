Share
News

Blue-Haired 33-Year-Old Charged with Multiple Crimes After Being Triggered by Elderly Man's MAGA Hat: Police

 By Ole Braatelien  May 23, 2025 at 10:32am
Share

A Florida woman faces numerous charges after she allegedly assaulted a man wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

Laura Elizabeth Garrett, 33, reportedly attacked the 72-year-old man at a park in Largo, Florida, on Tuesday, according to WTVT-TV in Tampa Bay.

“During the altercation, the defendant struck the victim on the back of the head/shoulder area with a can she was holding. She then jumped over a fence and began walking away. This incident was witnessed by an independent witness, who later provided a sworn statement,” an arrest affidavit said, according to Newsweek.

Garrett admitted to starting an argument with the man about President Donald Trump and emptying the can onto the victim’s head, but she denied having struck him with it.

It is unclear what was in the can.

Garrett was later charged with battery on a person 65 years old or older.

But the incident wasn’t over yet.

Do you own a MAGA hat?

The blue-haired woman reportedly gave Largo police a hard time when they arrested her.

As they handcuffed her, police said she intentionally dropped all her weight to the ground.

Then, as they tried escorting her back to their squad cars, she wrapped her legs around an officer, causing him to fall and bruise his knee, according to the report.

Yet she continued resisting.

She was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer as well as obstructing or resisting an officer without violence.

Related:
US Attorney Comes Up with Ingenious Response to Sanctuary State: 'We're Going to Flood the System'

Police booked Garrett into the Pinellas County Jail that day and released her the next night, Fox News reported.

This wasn’t the first time a Trump supporter was attacked over a hat.

In November, a man was wearing a “Trump 2024” cap in a supermarket when a stranger socked him in the mouth, according to a statement from the Bath Village Police Department.

Robert Yott, 60, started arguing with the Trump supporter inside a Tops Friendly Markets in Bath, New York.

But the disagreement became anything but friendly when police said Yott started beating the man, who walked away with a bloody mouth and broken teeth.

Yott was charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Blue-Haired 33-Year-Old Charged with Multiple Crimes After Being Triggered by Elderly Man's MAGA Hat: Police
Residents Horrified After Discovering Sirens Remained Silent as Deadly Tornado Descended on St. Louis
Driver Loses Control of Massive Dump Truck, Dash Cam Video Gives First Person Perspective of Home's Total Destruction
Teen Acquitted of Mom's Murder Two Years After Allegedly Killing His Father
Vegan Activist Declares Bankruptcy, Has Passport Taken Away After Losing Defamation Suit to Veterinarian
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation