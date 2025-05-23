Blue-Haired 33-Year-Old Charged with Multiple Crimes After Being Triggered by Elderly Man's MAGA Hat: Police

A Florida woman faces numerous charges after she allegedly assaulted a man wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

Laura Elizabeth Garrett, 33, reportedly attacked the 72-year-old man at a park in Largo, Florida, on Tuesday, according to WTVT-TV in Tampa Bay.

“During the altercation, the defendant struck the victim on the back of the head/shoulder area with a can she was holding. She then jumped over a fence and began walking away. This incident was witnessed by an independent witness, who later provided a sworn statement,” an arrest affidavit said, according to Newsweek.

Florida woman charged after allegedly attacking 72-year-old man in MAGA hat. Laura Garrett, 33, was arrested by the Largo Police Department for battery on a person over 65 years old, battery on a police officer, and obstructing or resisting an officer without violence, according… pic.twitter.com/pk8QeZO3YH — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) May 23, 2025

Garrett admitted to starting an argument with the man about President Donald Trump and emptying the can onto the victim’s head, but she denied having struck him with it.

It is unclear what was in the can.

Garrett was later charged with battery on a person 65 years old or older.

But the incident wasn’t over yet.

Do you own a MAGA hat? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 53% (405 Votes) No: 47% (365 Votes)

The blue-haired woman reportedly gave Largo police a hard time when they arrested her.

As they handcuffed her, police said she intentionally dropped all her weight to the ground.

Then, as they tried escorting her back to their squad cars, she wrapped her legs around an officer, causing him to fall and bruise his knee, according to the report.

Yet she continued resisting.

She was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer as well as obstructing or resisting an officer without violence.

Police booked Garrett into the Pinellas County Jail that day and released her the next night, Fox News reported.

This wasn’t the first time a Trump supporter was attacked over a hat.

In November, a man was wearing a “Trump 2024” cap in a supermarket when a stranger socked him in the mouth, according to a statement from the Bath Village Police Department.

Robert Yott, 60, started arguing with the Trump supporter inside a Tops Friendly Markets in Bath, New York.

But the disagreement became anything but friendly when police said Yott started beating the man, who walked away with a bloody mouth and broken teeth.

Yott was charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.