Blue State Businessman Defies Democrat Mayor, Lights Up New York with Something Trump Will Love

 By Randy DeSoto  October 11, 2024 at 12:28pm
New York businessman Anthony Constantino, CEO of Sticker Mule, said he was ready to go to jail rather than comply with a court order saying he could not light a massive 100-foot long sign that reads, “Vote for Trump.”

Fox News reported the sign located in Amsterdam, northwest of Albany, is visible from the New York State Thruway.

Amsterdam officials, including Democrat Mayor Michael Cinquanti, argued the sign violated city code because it “presents a dangerous distraction and impacts traffic flow,” especially at night when it is illuminated.

“A code enforcement officer alleged in court documents that Sticker Mule was informed it would need a permit and several variances to install the sign in August, but the company never responded before the sign went up Oct. 1,” Fox said.

The city went to court and obtained a temporary restraining order that would have kept Constantino from legally lighting his sign.

But on Monday afternoon, state Supreme Court Judge Rebecca Slezak lifted the order.

“The judge ruled that she did not have jurisdiction to continue the restraining order because the initiating paperwork did not meet the standards required to commence a suit in New York state,” Sticker Mule attorney Sal Ferlazzo told Fox News. “Moreover, she found the city did not demonstrate any safety concerns related to the structure of the sign or to its visibility from the public highways.”

So a lighting ceremony attended by thousands went forward.

“Based on what’s been happening recently, I hate to say it, but New York has a problem with stupid politicians,” Constantino said at the ceremony, adding that that Cinquanti is one of them, according to the National News Desk.

“Up until an hour ago, I was doing interviews, and I honestly didn’t know what was gonna happen tonight,” Constantino continued. “I spent my day, to my surprise, talking to friends and family and UFC superstars asking what to do. To my surprise, they all said, ‘Go for it. Light the sign and spend a few days in jail.’”

UFC fighters Kelvin Gastelum and Tracy Cortez delivered speeches prior to Constantino taking the stage.

“Luckily, my incredible attorney saved my a**. At the last moment, he fixed everything,” Constantino told the crowd. “I’m not going to jail, and we’re gonna light the sign.”

Constantino noted that the sign replaced one for the building’s former tenants, the Fownes Brothers glove company, which he sees as symbolic.

“Given everything happening in the world today, we decided to replace it with an equally iconic and symbolic sign that represents the return of manufacturing jobs to America and the triumph of the underdog against all adversity,” he said.

Former President Donald Trump thanked Constantino with a post on Truth Social.

Constantino told Fox after the event, “President Trump has really done great things. He’s a great human, and he’s done great things for the world, and he doesn’t deserve all the hate directed at him, and his supporters don’t deserve it either.”

“There were Democrats and Republicans alike there saying, ‘Thank you’ for what I did for the community,’ the CEO added.

Constantino predicted, “I think the sign is going to become an historic sign, sort of a landmark in a way, because it signifies a fight for free speech really, a global fight now for free speech.”

He concluded, “We put the sign up; we thought it was going to be a temporary sign. But based on our response and based on the negativity coming out … whatever happened locally with the local politicians and also the outpouring of love for the sign, the outpouring of love for President Trump, I think we want to keep it up forever now.”

