Blue State City Council Humiliated After Trans Appointee Turns Out to Be Cannibal Fetishist - Graphic Content Warning

Sure, it was in the name of both wokeness and decency at the same time — but you do have to give KCPQ-TV credit for an early contender for media understatement of the year.

Jessica Roberts, a 32-year-old transgender man born Neil Vincent Roberts, was unanimously appointed to fill a seat on the Lynwood, Washington City Council on March 10. He was still awaiting a confirmation hearing, however. By March 13 he had withdrawn his consideration.

The reason? “Sexually explicit content was publicly accessible on her [female pronouns throughout] Instagram profile, and council members took issue with the fetish content she wrote about on Reddit, which some described as ‘dark and bizarre.'”

Yes, “some described” the “fetish content” — which included a penchant for cannibalism and what he described as an “uncontrollable” urge to impregnate women, as The Post Millennial noted — as perhaps being “dark and bizarre.”

Most of us would describe this as odious and vomitous and evil, but I suppose “dark and bizarre” will suffice as profound understatement for the “dark and bizarre” behavior Roberts was involved in.

According to KCPQ, the content also involved “an Onlyfans account linked to [Roberts’] social media profiles, as well as explicit content posted to Reddit that was linked” to him.

However, this didn’t ring any alarm bells when he went in for an interview on Feb. 18, when he was one of the last eight candidates for a vacant seat on the council in the deep-blue Seattle suburb. His concerns during the interview seemed pedestrian — quite literally, according to KCPQ, noting that “I think my voice would be useful, particularly in regards to walkability for pedestrians.”

However, according to anti-antifa activist and independent journalist Andy Ngo and the Lynwood Times, Roberts was more than just a walkway expert. He was also “a leftist trans activist to the council who has posted about his uncontrollable urge to impregnate women and eat them.”

If you do have a stomach and an active vagus nerve that might cause you to gag and/or empty said stomach, I warn you here, avert your eyes for the next few X posts. Dragons be here.

WARNING: The following videos and images contain graphic language and content that some viewers will find highly offensive.

The woke @Lynnwood City Council in Washington state has appointed a leftist trans activist to the council who has posted about his uncontrollable urge to impregnate women and eat them. I can exclusively report that “Jessica Ann Roberts,” the new city council member, is the… https://t.co/Md28qzR9vp pic.twitter.com/PyiNCZZ6M0 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 11, 2025

Moving forward, the council could select another candidate to fill the vacancy as soon as next week.

They will likely choose from the pool of candidates already interviewed for the job or go with the runner-up to Roberts.

They also threw around the idea of background checks for… pic.twitter.com/SNUeoxOK2H — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) March 14, 2025

As Lynwood Mayor Christine Frizzell put it, “since [Roberts’ appointment], information has surfaced that was not on [his] application and was not in [his] application materials.”

Yes, you don’t say. Usually, people don’t put on their CVs that they view “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Silence of the Lambs” not as snapshots of the limits of human decadence and depravity, but instead as instruction manuals on sexual gratification.

Roberts himself managed to one-up KCPQ in the understatement department — although given that this has to do with his tendency to post online, including on a pornography-creation platform, about his desire to impregnate and/or devour human beings, this minimization is to be expected.

“My personal life and identity does not in any way affect my ability to do the job,” Roberts said.

“However I have decided to withdraw my appointment not because I’m unwilling to serve the people of my community, but because the continued scrutiny of my personal life is a potential distraction from the council’s forward progress.”

Yes, apparently, in the woke worldview, cannibal fetishism affects nothing about your ability to do the job except being “a potential distraction.” Good grief.

As journalist Jonathan Choe noted, the council “also threw around the idea of background checks for candidates” when a replacement for Roberts is nominated. One imagines that would be a wise move; perhaps they’ll even pick someone who doesn’t view “having an old friend for dinner” as a double entendre or a pick-up line.

