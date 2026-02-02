Democrats love to brag about a win, but their human Ponzi scheme might be nearing a collapse.

They cling to isolated election results like life rafts, using them to convince themselves and others that all is well.

Even as Democrats celebrated a surprise state special election victory in Texas over the weekend, a far less friendly reality surfaced on far-left CNN.

That reality check came from Harry Enten, the network’s chief data analyst, who advised his Democratic viewers against reading too much into that and other recent victories.

Such wins might be comforting but are misleading, as presidential election years are the ones that see the major turnout.

“In politics, we often lose sight of the long term because we’re so focused in on the short term,” Enten said Sunday, while homing in on population trends.

CNN’s Harry Enten warns Democrats about a “blue state depression” that could make the math harder for them after 2030. pic.twitter.com/Ax2M0e2ih2 — Kipp Jones (@misterjkjones) February 2, 2026

Those trends, he warned, should alarm Democrats and encourage Republicans because Americans are leaving blue states and moving to red ones.

Enten pointed out that the states experiencing the largest population gains since the 2020 Census are Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, and Arizona – all states that were carried by President Donald Trump in 2024.

At the same time, he noted what he described as a “blue state depression.”

That decline is driven mostly by residents fleeing Democratic strongholds like California, New York, Illinois, New Jersey, and Massachusetts – all states carried by Kamala Harris.

Apparently, productive residents leave when taxes are suffocating, crime is tolerated, housing is unattainable, and leaders are openly hostile to the actual people funding the system.

Why would anyone stay in a place that treats them like a problem when there are alternatives?

A Californian can move to Texas or Florida and immediately stop paying higher taxes to support bloated bureaucracies and failed social experiments.

Voters in Minnesota and other “blue wall” states are reaching similar conclusions as they watch their leaders’ priorities in the post-COVID era.

And according to Enten, the consequences go well beyond state politics. He explained that if current population trends hold through 2030, Democrats would lose seven seats in the U.S. House due to reapportionment.

Republican states would gain seven.

Then Enten made a point Democrats don’t want to hear.

Applying current population estimates to the Electoral College — in which a state’s number of votes depends on its number of representatives in the House and Senate — he explained that the traditional Democratic strategy no longer works.

Even if Democrats carried their base states plus Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, that path would fall short.

Under those estimates, Democrats would reach only 263 electoral votes, which is below the 270 needed to win.

The “blue wall,” as Enten showed, is no longer enough.

Democrats might be crazy, but those at the top aren’t as stupid as the party’s street thugs and understand this.

That is why their reaction to Trump’s immigration enforcement is so hysterical. Their long-term strategy is set.

They want to continue to replace lost residents with immigrants. Legal or illegal, the key is ensuring they are all counted in the next Census at least once.

People with the means to leave blue states are doing so in large numbers, and so Democrats rely on incoming numbers to stave off a collapse.

Years of failed leadership are finally catching up with them, and like with any Ponzi scheme, they constantly need new capital invested to stay afloat.

In this case, the capital is foreign nationals, and as long as enough of them keep coming, Democrats can afford to write the check for those leaving.

