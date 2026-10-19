Share
News
Two children sit at a classroom table sharing and reading a Bible.
Two children sit at a classroom table sharing and reading a Bible. (FatCamera / Getty Images)

Blue State Schools Forced Christians to Keep Bibles in Envelopes So Other Students Wouldn't Be 'Exposed to Them'

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 19, 2026 at 7:06am
Share

A Washington school district that required elementary students to keep Bibles and worksheets from an off-campus Bible program in sealed envelopes has agreed to apologize, send board members to religious liberty training, change its policies, and pay $275,000 in attorney’s fees.

LifeWise Academy, which offers privately funded Bible instruction to public school students during the school day with parental permission, sued the Everett School District after the board adopted rules the group called discriminatory.

Students who attended LifeWise classes were told that any Bible or worksheet they received had to return to school sealed in an envelope so that other students would not be “exposed to them,” LifeWise CEO Joel Penton told Fox News.

Parents also had to hand-deliver a fresh permission slip every week instead of signing one for the semester or year, and LifeWise was barred from some community fairs open to other groups.


Penton said parents told him their children felt they were being told to hide their faith “as though it was something to be ashamed of.”

He said the weekly permission rule made the program impractical for many families.

LifeWise had operated in Everett for several years before the changes. The organization tried to resolve the dispute with the district before filing suit.

In April, a federal judge granted a preliminary injunction, finding the district had engaged in viewpoint discrimination.

Related:
School Board Meeting Descends Into Chaos as Furious Father Booted for Reading Filthy Passages from Kids Library Books

The board approved a settlement this week that ends the case, Just the News reported. It requires religious liberty training for board members, policy changes on religious activities, a public written apology posted on the district website for six months, and $275,000 in fees.


The apology acknowledges that comments at board meetings “were offensive and hurtful to the families participating in LifeWise programming.”

One board member had said “I do in fact hold animus” against the group of “homophobic bullies” seeking “an authoritarian theocracy.”

Do you think school policies should respect religious freedoms for students?

The statement adds that the district values the right of families to raise their children according to their own beliefs and apologizes to anyone made to feel their religious beliefs were unworthy of respect.

The district said in a statement on its website that its student-release guidelines were updated to comply with the settlement and that it respects the preliminary injunction.

Stephanie Taub, senior counsel at First Liberty, said religious discrimination has no place in public schools and called the result a victory for release-time programs.


Penton said the settlement is a welcome victory for Everett families who want the same access and respect given to other optional programs.

Off-campus religious instruction during the school day has been permitted under a 1952 Supreme Court ruling, as long as it is privately funded and requires parental consent.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




Kentucky Cheerleader Who Suffocated Her Newborn Learns Her Fate in Court
Blue State Schools Forced Christians to Keep Bibles in Envelopes So Other Students Wouldn't Be 'Exposed to Them'
The Clancy Effect? Mom Hears Daughter Screaming 'Stop Daddy!' on Call With Husband, Can't Get There Before Cops Make 3 Gruesome Finds
Netflix Fires Chief Content Officer Amid Mass Layoffs, Woke Platform's Movie Head Could Be Next
School Board Meeting Descends Into Chaos as Furious Father Booted for Reading Filthy Passages from Kids Library Books
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , ,

Conversation