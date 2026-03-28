Blue State Senator Admits How Democrats Prioritize Illegals in Resurfaced Clip

Connecticut Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy openly admitted that the people his party cares about “the most” are illegal aliens, in an interview clip from 2024 that resurfaced this week.Democrats have filibustered to prevent funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) over their objections to immigration enforcement operations, leading to a partial shutdown of the Cabinet department.

The lawmakers are demanding new restrictions be placed on United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good in January during clashes with “rapid response groups” opposed to federal immigration enforcement operations.

In the resurfaced clip that went viral on Monday, Murphy told MS NOW host Chris Hayes during a 2024 interview that the Democratic party’s strategy hasn’t been working for the group they “care about most.”

“Chris, that’s been a failed play for 20 years. So, you are right that has been the Democratic strategy for 30 years, maybe, and it has failed to deliver for the people we care about most, the undocumented Americans that are in this country,” Murphy said while discussing his party’s efforts on immigration during the Biden administration.

Long a signature issue of President Donald Trump, illegal immigration became a prominent issue in the 2024 campaign after a series of crimes involving illegal immigrants. Authorities in Oklahoma arrested 23-year-old Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, for the August 2023 murder of 37-year-old Rachel Morin in Maryland on June 14, 2024.

Authorities in Houston arrested two men June 20, 2024, and charged them with capital murder in the rape and murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray. In February 2024, Jose Antonio Ibarra, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, was arrested by University of Georgia police and charged with murdering 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley.

Trump issued multiple executive orders to address illegal immigration on Jan. 20, 2025, including one that designated the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua (TdA), the El Salvadoran prison gang MS-13 and Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. Democrats have fiercely opposed Trump’s efforts to crack down on illegal immigration, filing multiple lawsuits to block his orders.

Democratic New York Rep. Yvette Clarke said during an Oct. 7, 2021, House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing that resurfaced in a January 2024 post on X from the EndWokeness account before circulating again in July 2025 that she was eager for immigrants to enter the United States to help Democrats with redistricting.

“I’m from Brooklyn, New York,” Clarke said during the hearing. “We have a diaspora that can absorb a significant number of these migrants and that, you know, when I hear colleagues talk about, you know, the, the, the doors of the inn being closed [and] no room in the inn, I, I’m saying, you know, I, I need more people in my district just for redistricting purposes.”

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