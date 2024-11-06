Share
News
The Democrat's "blue wall" states flipped red in President-elect Donald Trump's Election Day victory over Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.
The Democrat's "blue wall" states flipped red in President-elect Donald Trump's Election Day victory over Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. (Scott Olson / Getty Images; Kamil Krzaczynski - AFP / Getty Images)

The Blue Wall Has Fallen: Trump Adds to His Victory, Wins Back States That Democrats Desperately Needed

 By Randy DeSoto  November 6, 2024 at 3:13pm
Share

The Democrat “blue wall” officially fell on Wednesday, with Michigan going into Trump’s “win” column as results continued to be tabulated in the presidential election the night before.

In the contest between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, polling suggested her best chance of winning went through the swing states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Both candidates appeared to confirm that assessment by spending the closing days of their campaigns in those three states.

Harris, in fact, made multiple stops in Pennsylvania Monday, hitting the Democratic strongholds of Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Scranton.

But Pennsylvania was the first of the three states the Associated Press called for Trump early Wednesday morning.

Next came Wisconsin at 4:20 a.m.

And on Wednesday just before 1 p.m. Eastern, the AP called Michigan for Trump.

That meant a blue wall sweep for the former president.

Are you happy with the results of the election?

Trump also won the swing states of North Carolina and Georgia and held leads in Nevada and Arizona, as of Wednesday afternoon.

If those numbers hold, the Republican will have pulled off a full seven- swing-state sweep.

With Michigan, Trump holds a 295 to 226 Electoral College lead. Only 270 votes were needed to win the presidency.

Related:
'Unfathomably Painful': Kamala Harris's Campaign Suffering Meltdown as Reality Settles in

In 2020, President Joe Biden carried all the blue wall states, as well as Georgia and Arizona, in his win over Trump.

This year against Harris, Trump performed better in nearby Democrat-dominated states like Minnesota and Illinois and won Iowa with an even larger margin (13 versus approximately 8 percentage points) than 2020.

A Des Moines Register Iowa poll published last week had shown Harris up by three percentage points over Trump.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




The Change Trump Made to His 2024 Speech That Could Bring God's Blessing to America
The Blue Wall Has Fallen: Trump Adds to His Victory, Wins Back States That Democrats Desperately Needed
Breaking Report: Jack Smith and His Cases Against Trump Are Headed for the Exit
Kamala Pulls a Hillary at Election Night Party as Her Chances Go Up in Smoke
Trump Scores First Swing State Win, With Another Strongly Leaning in His Favor
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation