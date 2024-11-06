The Blue Wall Has Fallen: Trump Adds to His Victory, Wins Back States That Democrats Desperately Needed

The Democrat “blue wall” officially fell on Wednesday, with Michigan going into Trump’s “win” column as results continued to be tabulated in the presidential election the night before.

In the contest between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, polling suggested her best chance of winning went through the swing states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Both candidates appeared to confirm that assessment by spending the closing days of their campaigns in those three states.

Harris, in fact, made multiple stops in Pennsylvania Monday, hitting the Democratic strongholds of Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Scranton.

But Pennsylvania was the first of the three states the Associated Press called for Trump early Wednesday morning.

Next came Wisconsin at 4:20 a.m.

And on Wednesday just before 1 p.m. Eastern, the AP called Michigan for Trump.

That meant a blue wall sweep for the former president.

🚨 #BREAKING: President Trumps has WON Michigan, according to AP THE BLUE WALL IS NO MORE! pic.twitter.com/HoH0LMXtWU — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 6, 2024

Trump also won the swing states of North Carolina and Georgia and held leads in Nevada and Arizona, as of Wednesday afternoon.

If those numbers hold, the Republican will have pulled off a full seven- swing-state sweep.

With Michigan, Trump holds a 295 to 226 Electoral College lead. Only 270 votes were needed to win the presidency.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: Fox News can call the state of Michigan for Donald J. Trump, making him one state closer to sweeping the seven swing states. Arizona and Nevada are still outstanding. Also, House Speaker Mike Johnson tells me: “We are tracking all outstanding races. I am… pic.twitter.com/Ll0oQElRXW — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 6, 2024

In 2020, President Joe Biden carried all the blue wall states, as well as Georgia and Arizona, in his win over Trump.

This year against Harris, Trump performed better in nearby Democrat-dominated states like Minnesota and Illinois and won Iowa with an even larger margin (13 versus approximately 8 percentage points) than 2020.

A Des Moines Register Iowa poll published last week had shown Harris up by three percentage points over Trump.

