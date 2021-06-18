U.S. President Joe Biden is no stranger to gaffes and blunders, and his recent slip-up against Russian President Vladimir Putin only reiterates that he’s batting way out of his league.

Of course, we already suspected the Biden-Putin exchange at Wednesday’s Geneva summit would end badly, but we didn’t expect Biden to hand over the knife Russia could use to stab us in the back — at least not so easily.

Considering Putin’s shady past of jailing political opponents, denying previous Russian cyberattacks and casting the blame for the majority of cyberattacks onto the United States, we can assume where this is going, and it’s not going to end well for us.

CNN national security correspondent Kylie Atwood took to Twitter to share some damning news from the summit.

“President Biden says he gave Putin a list of 16 critical infrastructure elements that should be off-limits when it comes to cyberattack. They also tasked experts with figuring out a joint understanding of what is ‘off limits’ for these cyber attacks, Biden says,” she wrote in a tweet.

President Biden says he gave Putin a list of 16 critical infrastructure elements that should be off-limits when it comes to cyberattack. They also tasked experts with figuring out a joint understanding of what is “off limits” for these cyber attacks, Biden says. — Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) June 16, 2021

Of course, the thread’s comments got interesting.

“Shouldn’t everything be off-limits to cyber attack? Just saying,” one user said.

Shouldn’t everything be off-limits to cyber attack? Just saying. — Oaklandish Dude (@oaklandishdude) June 16, 2021

“Anything but those 16 are fair game? I don’t understand what the heck is going on here. Are at the rest within limit?” another asked.

Anything but those 16 are fair game? I don’t understand what the heck is going on here. Are at the rest within limit? — ERCOT.plans.to.kill.your.grandma (@marlondburton) June 16, 2021

According to the Washington Examiner, Biden told reporters on Wednesday that in addition to handing over this list, he “hinted at major retaliation from the United States should Russia allow continued malign activity in the sphere.”

“I talked about the proposition that certain critical infrastructure should be off-limits to attack, period, by cyber or any other means,” Biden said.

“I gave them a list, and if I am not mistaken, I don’t have it in front of me, of 16 specific entities — 16 defined as critical infrastructure, from the energy sector to our water systems,” he added.

The White House said that these 16 industries are ones the government has deemed critical for years — including “energy and food and agriculture” — and that they have been pinpointed by U.S. officials as especially vulnerable to cyberattacks, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Essentially, Biden “threatened” Putin over Russian cyberattacks against America — then proceeded to show the Russian leader ways he could hurt America most.

And he never acknowledged the blunder.

It’s safe to say it’s never a good idea to offer your weaknesses to your enemy, especially one who has proven to be quick to attack and then deny their actions in the past.

But Biden’s fatal blunder didn’t make news without drawing criticism.

The Washington Times reported on GOP and conservative media’s criticisms against the president.

“President Biden can’t help signaling weakness, even by accident,” Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said.

“All of America’s critical infrastructure is off-limits to Putin.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also shared his thoughts in a tweet.

“What’s not on the list? ALL American infrastructure should be off limits for cyber attacks,” he wrote.

What’s not on the list? ALL American infrastructure should be off limits for cyber attacks. https://t.co/lU7rLQTYCG — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) June 17, 2021

Hugh Hewitt, a conservative radio host, called Biden’s 16 points slip-up Biden’s “Sweet 16,” The Times added.

Biden deserves their admonitions and more, especially considering he could hand over critical secrets to our adversaries again in the future.

This is why it’s important to have someone of sound mind in the White House.

The president, of all people, should know that Putin isn’t someone to take lightly. Neither is his government.

U.S. intelligence officials maintain their belief that Russian hackers were responsible for the cyberattack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline, which provides gas for 45 percent of America’s East Coast, Forbes reported.

Do you think Biden's blunders make him unfit for office? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 100% (367 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

They also maintain that Russian hackers attempted to interfere with America’s two most recent presidential elections.

Of course, Putin denies Russia’s involvement in cybersecurity breaches and attempts to deflect blame onto the United States, depicting us as the perpetrator of a majority of cybercrimes.

Yet, Biden must believe he is trustworthy enough to know the most vulnerable aspects of American industry.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.