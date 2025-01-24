Share
The Bank of America logo is pictured on a sign in Berkeley, California, on Oct. 6, 2017.
The Bank of America logo is pictured on a sign in Berkeley, California, on Oct. 6, 2017. (Smith Collection - Gado / Getty Images)

BoA Suffers Catastrophic PR Disaster - Claims Didn't Debank Conservatives, Then Conservatives Come Out of the Woodwork

 By Michael Schwarz  January 24, 2025 at 12:43pm
Former President Joe Biden presided over an era of censorship and tyranny unprecedented in American history. On a psychological level, one wonders if shadowy actors who abetted the Biden regime did so from cowardice or glee.

Either way, during his first week in office, President Donald Trump has forced some villains out of the shadows.

Thursday on the social media platform X, Bank of America exposed itself to accusations of dishonesty and the abetting of tyranny when it claimed that it “would never close accounts for political reasons” — a claim that prompted an avalanche of rebuttals, including supporting evidence, from conservatives whose accounts BoA allegedly terminated during the Biden years.

The controversy began earlier in the day when Trump used a global platform to highlight BoA’s abuses.

“I hope you start opening your bank to conservatives,” Trump told BoA CEO Brian Moynihan in a clip posted to X. The president made that comment during a live speech broadcast to the sinister World Economic Forum.

“Many conservatives complained that the banks are not allowing them to do business within the bank, and that included a place called Bank of America. This conservative — they don’t take conservative business. And I don’t know if the regulators mandated that because of Biden or what,” the president added before chastising Moynihan and others as “wrong.”

BoA followed the president’s remarks with a post that triggered outrage and rebuttals.

“Bank of America serves more than 70 million clients and we welcome conservatives. We would never close accounts for political reasons and don’t have a political litmus test,” BoA wrote on X.

Conservatives, including prominent ones, responded with reports of their own debanking at the hands of BoA.

“So why, pray tell, did you cancel my and my wife’s accounts after I had been a customer for nearly 40 years? And why did you refuse to tell me why? Here’s the cancellation letter,” former Trump attorney and victim of Biden-era lawfare John Eastman wrote.

“Catturd,” a hilarious pro-Trump account with more than 3.4 million followers on X as of Friday afternoon, reposted his own post from October 2022, when BoA — without explanation, he said — canceled the bank account for his podcast.

Likewise, other X users and Trump supporters with tens of thousands of followers or more posted similar testimonies. Those particular reported victims of BoA debanking traced the injustice to the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021.

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah suggested the need for congressional intervention.

“I’d love to watch any deposition or congressional hearing in which @BankofAmerica tries to defend this statement claiming ‘we welcome conservatives’ and ‘we would never close accounts for political reasons’ Could you defend that statement? Can @BankofAmerica?” Lee wrote.

“This level of gaslighting is almost hard to believe, even for an institution as corrupt as you,” another X user wrote in response to BoA.

Fortunately, that gaslighting resulted in an X “Community Note,” further embarrassing BoA.

“Bank of America just made their debanking of conservatives scandal a whole lot worse by lying about it. This Community Note is stellar,” Trump supporter Paul A. Szypula wrote.

The Community Note read as follows: “BoA has been placed on notice by 15 state AGs for debanking conservatives.”

In sum, one marvels at BoA’s brazenness in posting a statement so easily challenged by a number of purported victims.

Moreover, the bank’s apparent complicity in Biden-era tyranny raises a question applicable to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and many others.

If pressured by the federal government to deplatform your fellow American citizens, did you comply out of cowardice? Or, did you secretly enjoy being part of the tyrannical mob?

Anyone who lived through the COVID era and the Biden years in general may rightfully suspect the latter.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
