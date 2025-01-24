BoA Suffers Catastrophic PR Disaster - Claims Didn't Debank Conservatives, Then Conservatives Come Out of the Woodwork

Former President Joe Biden presided over an era of censorship and tyranny unprecedented in American history. On a psychological level, one wonders if shadowy actors who abetted the Biden regime did so from cowardice or glee.

Either way, during his first week in office, President Donald Trump has forced some villains out of the shadows.

Thursday on the social media platform X, Bank of America exposed itself to accusations of dishonesty and the abetting of tyranny when it claimed that it “would never close accounts for political reasons” — a claim that prompted an avalanche of rebuttals, including supporting evidence, from conservatives whose accounts BoA allegedly terminated during the Biden years.

The controversy began earlier in the day when Trump used a global platform to highlight BoA’s abuses.

“I hope you start opening your bank to conservatives,” Trump told BoA CEO Brian Moynihan in a clip posted to X. The president made that comment during a live speech broadcast to the sinister World Economic Forum.

“Many conservatives complained that the banks are not allowing them to do business within the bank, and that included a place called Bank of America. This conservative — they don’t take conservative business. And I don’t know if the regulators mandated that because of Biden or what,” the president added before chastising Moynihan and others as “wrong.”

NEW: Trump calls out Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan to his face, says banks should stop debanking conservatives during a virtual appearance at the World Economic Forum. Lmao. Amazing. The panel was clearly uncomfortable after Trump made the comment. “I hope you start… pic.twitter.com/PZgH6LuDVQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 23, 2025

BoA followed the president’s remarks with a post that triggered outrage and rebuttals.

“Bank of America serves more than 70 million clients and we welcome conservatives. We would never close accounts for political reasons and don’t have a political litmus test,” BoA wrote on X.

Conservatives, including prominent ones, responded with reports of their own debanking at the hands of BoA.

“So why, pray tell, did you cancel my and my wife’s accounts after I had been a customer for nearly 40 years? And why did you refuse to tell me why? Here’s the cancellation letter,” former Trump attorney and victim of Biden-era lawfare John Eastman wrote.

So why, pray tell, did you cancel my and my wife’s accounts after I had been a customer for nearly 40 years? And why did you refuse to tell me why? Here’s the cancellation letter: https://t.co/nyfa4sSDYA https://t.co/YTKZUXAg6c — John Eastman (@DrJohnEastman) January 24, 2025

“Catturd,” a hilarious pro-Trump account with more than 3.4 million followers on X as of Friday afternoon, reposted his own post from October 2022, when BoA — without explanation, he said — canceled the bank account for his podcast.

Likewise, other X users and Trump supporters with tens of thousands of followers or more posted similar testimonies. Those particular reported victims of BoA debanking traced the injustice to the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021.

I was a customer with you for 20 plus years. After J6 you DE-BANKED me. You gave 21 days to remove my funds and told me I could not APPEAL this decision. I’m a:

Veteran.

First Responder.

MAGA.

Conservative You @BankofAmerica took this action against me. Stop lying! https://t.co/atzKMhJ5pg — ALPHAWARRIOR (@xAlphaWarriorx) January 23, 2025

I think it would be very interesting to know who from the Federal Government told Bank of America to shut down my bank accounts days before they wanted to force me to speak to the J6 committee and who over there decided that was a good idea. pic.twitter.com/HqhIL6zswJ — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) January 23, 2025

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah suggested the need for congressional intervention.

“I’d love to watch any deposition or congressional hearing in which @BankofAmerica tries to defend this statement claiming ‘we welcome conservatives’ and ‘we would never close accounts for political reasons’ Could you defend that statement? Can @BankofAmerica?” Lee wrote.

I’d love to watch any deposition or congressional hearing in which @BankofAmerica tries to defend this statement claiming “we welcome conservatives” and “we would never close accounts for political reasons” Could you defend that statement? Can @BankofAmerica? https://t.co/ESShBrafHM pic.twitter.com/KlYExMLMOh — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 24, 2025

“This level of gaslighting is almost hard to believe, even for an institution as corrupt as you,” another X user wrote in response to BoA.

The gun industry would like a word with you @BankofAmerica This level of gaslighting is almost hard to believe, even for an institution as corrupt as you. pic.twitter.com/fXomlhpOrR — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) January 24, 2025

Fortunately, that gaslighting resulted in an X “Community Note,” further embarrassing BoA.

“Bank of America just made their debanking of conservatives scandal a whole lot worse by lying about it. This Community Note is stellar,” Trump supporter Paul A. Szypula wrote.

The Community Note read as follows: “BoA has been placed on notice by 15 state AGs for debanking conservatives.”

Bank of America just made their debanking of conservatives scandal a whole lot worse by lying about it. This Community Note is stellar. pic.twitter.com/3PdlftJTLI — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 24, 2025

In sum, one marvels at BoA’s brazenness in posting a statement so easily challenged by a number of purported victims.

Moreover, the bank’s apparent complicity in Biden-era tyranny raises a question applicable to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and many others.

If pressured by the federal government to deplatform your fellow American citizens, did you comply out of cowardice? Or, did you secretly enjoy being part of the tyrannical mob?

Anyone who lived through the COVID era and the Biden years in general may rightfully suspect the latter.

