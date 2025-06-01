Share
Overhead view of an exclusive Caribbean beach with turquoise water and white sand and blue sky.
Overhead view of an exclusive Caribbean beach with turquoise water and white sand and blue sky. (SketchbookDesign / Getty Images)

Boat with 11 Decomposing Bodies Being Investigated After Washing Up on Shore

 By Jack Davis  June 1, 2025 at 11:00am
A boat that authorities believe contained 11 dead people from the African nation of Mali was found Monday on a Caribbean island.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said the bodies in the boat that washed up on the island of Canouan were in an advanced state of decomposition, according to Fox News.

Some remains were not fully intact, police said.

Although passports suggested that the individuals on board came from the landlocked West African country of Mali, police have not made any official identification.

“This incident is deeply concerning, and we understand the public’s interest in the matter,” police said.

“We assure you that the RSVGPF is treating this investigation with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity.”

The 45-foot-long boat apparently drifted onto the eastern shore of the island, police said.

The discovery comes several months after a January incident in St. Kitts and Nevis, where the bodies of 19 people were found, according to Reuters.

At the time the bodies were found, police said they believed those in the boat had been at sea for a long time due to the advanced level of decomposition.

Police believe those on board also came from Mali.

Eujin Byun, a representative of the UN Refugee Agency, said it was “highly unlikely” the migrants found on Canouan on Monday were aiming for the Caribbean, according to the BBC.

“We cannot talk on behalf of those who have passed away, but our best guess is that they wanted to take the Atlantic route to get to the Canary Islands,” Byun said, referencing an island group located off the northwestern coast of Africa.


Mali has experienced “a cycle of violence” since 2012, Byun said, leading to many refugees fleeing the country.

“Desperate people make desperate decisions,” she said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
