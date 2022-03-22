Share
News

Boater Who Rescued Jet Skier Then Shot Him Will Face No Charges in Remarkable Self-Defense Case

 By Jack Davis  March 22, 2022 at 11:18am
Share

A would-be rescuer who shot and killed a man pulled from a South Carolina lake last week will not face charges.

The 74-year-old man had shot Nathan Drew Morgan after an incident on Lake Keowee in the far western part of the state last week, according to CBS.

WHNS-TV gave Morgan’s age as 29.

According to a news release Monday from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, “10th Circuit Solicitor David Wagner has determined that the shooting was in self-defense and no charges will be filed.”

In a news release Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said that about 2 p.m. March 15, a man and a woman on a pontoon boat “observed a man and a woman, who had been on a Jet Ski, in distress in the water.”

Trending:
9th Circuit Delivers Massive Victory to Trump, Stormy Daniels Ordered to Pay Trump $300k

Neither person had a life jacket on.

The couple in the pontoon boat pulled up so that Morgan and the woman could climb aboard as their watercraft, riderless, did circles in the lake.

Morgan, according to the release, “became agitated and began assaulting the couple on the pontoon.”

The WYFF-TV report is below:



Investigators believe Morgan wanted to get back to the watercraft.

That wasn’t going to happen.

Do you agree with this decision?

As the drama on the pontoon boat escalated, the woman who had been rescued tried to calm things down by shoving Morgan into the water, according to the release.

The couple helped him back into the pontoon boat, but the confrontation there escalated once again, according to the release.

The man driving the pontoon boat “fearing for his and his wife’s life while being assaulted” then shot Morgan, who died on the pontoon boat, the release stated.


Investigators said there could have been an argument between Morgan and the woman before they fell off the watercraft.

Related:
At Least 25 People Shot During Arkansas Charity Event

In a statement, the  Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said it was “asking for continued prayer for the family of Nathan Drew Morgan, who is the deceased as a result of the shooting.”

Officials did not name the couple or the woman with Morgan.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Boater Who Rescued Jet Skier Then Shot Him Will Face No Charges in Remarkable Self-Defense Case
Americans Face More Pain as Ukraine War Poised to 'Blow US Food Costs Sky High'
GOP Senator Turns the Tables on Reporter Who Used 'White House Talking Point' to Defend Supreme Court Nominee
Video: Suspected Cartel Gunman Points Rifle at Texas DPS Helicopter, Immediately Pays a Big Price
Sarah Palin Hints at Making a Major Return to Political Office
See more...

Conversation