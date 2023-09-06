Bob Barker's Cause of Death Announced After Legendary Host Lost Private Medical Battle

Beloved game show host Bob Barker died from a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, as well as a number of other contributing factors, according to his death certificate.

Barker, who was 99, died at his California home late last month.

TMZ first reported that the former longtime host of “The Price is Right” died after a battle with Alzheimer’s that he had been diagnosed with “years” ago.

Until Wednesday, the diagnosis had not been made public.

KABC-TV later viewed Barker’s death certificate, which listed hypertension, hypothyroidism and hyperlipidemia as contributing factors to his passing.

Hyperlipidemia is the technical term for high cholesterol, according to the American Heart Association.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, hypothyroidism is “a condition where there isn’t enough thyroid hormone in your bloodstream and your metabolism slows down.”

Barker had numerous emergency medical calls to his home in Los Angeles for falls and back issues, TMZ reported.

Barker hosted “The Price Is Right” for 35 years from 1972 to 2007.

After his Aug. 26 death, CBS issued a statement honoring the longtime former daytime TV mainstay.

“We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker,” the network said in a statement. “During his 35 years as host of ‘The Price Is Right,’ Bob made countless people’s dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to ‘come on down.’”

CBS added, “In addition to his legendary 50-year career in broadcasting, Bob will be remembered as a dedicated animal rights activist. Daytime television has lost one of its most iconic stars.”

The network aired a special tribute to Barker, which was hosted by his “Price is Right” replacement Drew Carey, as reported by Deadline.

The one-hour special “The Price Is Right: A Tribute To Bob Barker” aired on Labor Day.

“This tribute to the legendary Bob Barker will bring back great memories for generations of ‘The Price Is Right’ fans who loved Bob, his humor, his ability to connect with contestants and his innate talent for making the most out of every moment,” Senior Vice President of CBS’ daytime programs Margot Wain told Deadline.

Wain added, “Bob was one-of-a-kind; he’ll be remembered as an extraordinary host, a devoted animal activist, and, as he would put it, ‘a loyal friend and true.’ We’re so pleased to be able to salute his many accomplishments and honor his memory in this way.”

Barker was born on Dec. 12, 1923, in Washington state.

