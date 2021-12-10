Bob Dole Planned a Mischievous Surprise for Dems at His Memorial, Cameras Were Rolling When They Caught On

Former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, known for his dry wit, got in one last laugh during his own funeral at the Washington National Cathedral in D.C. on Friday.

Daughter Robin Dole read a quip from her father’s farewell letter to America about vote integrity.

“As I make the final walk on my life’s journey, I do so without fear. Because I know that I will, again, not be walking alone. I know that God will be walking with me,” wrote the 1996 Republican presidential nominee, who died Sunday at age 98.

“I also confess that I’m a bit curious to learn if I am correct in thinking that heaven will look a lot like Kansas and to see, like others who have gone before me, if I will still be able to vote in Chicago.”

The response among the D.C. establishment included some noticeable nervous laughter.

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson tweeted in response, “Bob Dole’s Farewell Letter is absolutely SAVAGE.”

Bob Dole’s Farewell Letter is absolutely SAVAGE: “I’m a bit curious…to see, like others who have gone before me, if I will still be able to vote in Chicago.”pic.twitter.com/ZQGRGztARG — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 10, 2021

It was certainly a timely comment about election integrity with the topic front and center following the 2020 election.

Bob Dole had endorsed both of former President Donald Trump’s White House bids and attended the 2016 Republican convention in Cleveland.

Many prominent Republicans did not, including former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, 2008 presidential nominee Sen. John McCain and 2012 nominee Mitt Romney.

Robin Dole noted in her remarks that her father was a generous soul.

“My dad is the most generous person I have ever known. He was a giver, not a taker. He cared more about others than he did about himself,” she said.

“He told me he set a personal goal to help at least one person every day of his life. Then he said, ‘I’m not sure I’ve been able to meet my goal,'” Dole added.

She assured her father that he certainly had surpassed the goal.

“I said, ‘Dad, you’ve got to be kidding. Some days you help one person and other days you help 40,000 people. I think you’ve met and exceeded your goal,'” Dole said.

“Well, you may be right,” came the response, no doubt with that mischievous Bob Dole smile.







Many noted on Friday that one of the World War II veteran’s greatest accomplishments was the establishment of a memorial for the conflict on the National Mall.

Actor Tom Hanks said during a Friday ceremony at the location that Dole had “willed this memorial into place.”

Tom Hanks remembers Bob Dole: “Always remember how many structures in this city exist but for the efforts of one man. The National World War II Memorial was built over two White House administrations … but it was Bob Dole who willed this memorial into place.” pic.twitter.com/pbeWuhG7fN — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 10, 2021

“He pushed the idea. He corralled the votes. He made the phone calls. He enlisted allies, all of us in the cause. And he raised the money,” Hanks said of the late senator who led the national fundraising effort.

“He did all but mix the concrete himself, which he may have done had he had the use of that right arm,” the actor said.

No doubt, when Dole entered the pearly gates earlier this week, he heard those cherished words, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant.”

And soon thereafter, he began creating smiles among the hosts in heaven.

