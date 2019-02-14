SECTIONS
Bob Menendez Claims Trump Could Be ‘An Agent of the Russian Federation’

MenendezZach Gibson / Getty ImagesSen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) speaks during a news conference discussing discuss a resolution to end U.S. military support for Saudi Arabia's war with Yemen on Capitol Hill on December 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson / Getty Images)

By Peter Hasson
Published at 4:22pm
Modified February 14, 2019 at 7:42pm
Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez made the extraordinary claim on Thursday that President Donald Trump could be “an agent of the Russian Federation.”

Menendez claimed the fact that Trump hasn’t released his tax returns and isn’t more publicly critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin could be signs that the president is compromised.

“I’m talking about the entirely legitimate question of whether Donald Trump could be compromised by the Russian government,” Menendez said in prepared remarks on the Senate floor.

“It’s more than a legitimate question. It’s the natural question that comes to mind every time we learn more about the links between President Trump, his associates and the Russian government,” he claimed.

“With the Mueller investigation possible coming to a close in the near future, we may be forced to deal with, both Congress and the American public, with some very stark facts about the president’s ties to Russia.”

“Donald Trump may not have investments in Russia, but it’s quite possible that the Kremlin has an investment in him, and that’s what keeps me up at night,” Menendez added later in his speech, which spanned nearly 20 minutes.

“We cannot blindly follow a potentially compromised president down this dangerous path, in which our alliances are suffering, our leadership on the global stage is waning and our competitors are seeking to fill the void.”

“The American people deserve to know who they elected their president. They deserve to know if he is in fact putting America’s interests first. They deserve to know if Donald Trump is, wittingly or unwittingly, an agent of the Russian Federation.”

WATCH: 

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

