Bob Menendez Claims Trump Could Be ‘An Agent of the Russian Federation’

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez made the extraordinary claim on Thursday that President Donald Trump could be “an agent of the Russian Federation.”

Menendez claimed the fact that Trump hasn’t released his tax returns and isn’t more publicly critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin could be signs that the president is compromised.

The President has said that he has “zero investments in Russia.” Here’s the problem: Donald Trump may not have investments in Russia, but it’s quite possible that the Kremlin has an investment in him. What does Putin have on Trump? WHY WON’T HE HOLD RUSSIA ACCOUNTABLE? — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) February 14, 2019

“I’m talking about the entirely legitimate question of whether Donald Trump could be compromised by the Russian government,” Menendez said in prepared remarks on the Senate floor.

“It’s more than a legitimate question. It’s the natural question that comes to mind every time we learn more about the links between President Trump, his associates and the Russian government,” he claimed.

While we need to let investigations pan out, the possibility of a counterintelligence investigation against a President should shake us to the core. Instead, we’re barely surprised. The American people deserve to know WHO they elected to be their president. — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) February 14, 2019

“With the Mueller investigation possible coming to a close in the near future, we may be forced to deal with, both Congress and the American public, with some very stark facts about the president’s ties to Russia.”

We’ve learned that Trump…- Concealed his convos with Putin- Tried to pull out of NATO- Called @NYTimes to argue that Russia didn’t interfere in the election- Fired Comey over “this Russia thing”- His campaign chair Paul Manafort met with an individual tied to the Kremlin — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) February 14, 2019

“Donald Trump may not have investments in Russia, but it’s quite possible that the Kremlin has an investment in him, and that’s what keeps me up at night,” Menendez added later in his speech, which spanned nearly 20 minutes.

“We cannot blindly follow a potentially compromised president down this dangerous path, in which our alliances are suffering, our leadership on the global stage is waning and our competitors are seeking to fill the void.”

“The American people deserve to know who they elected their president. They deserve to know if he is in fact putting America’s interests first. They deserve to know if Donald Trump is, wittingly or unwittingly, an agent of the Russian Federation.”

WATCH:

Is President Trump an asset of the Russian government? https://t.co/Th8LrijUbg — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) February 14, 2019

