Was Bob Saget's Death Really an Accident? Doctor Says Skull Looked Like It Had a Baseball Bat Taken to It

The autopsy report on the January death of “Full House” star Bob Saget is raising some medical eyebrows over the extent of the damage it showed to the actor’s body.

Saget was found dead in a Florida hotel room on Jan. 9. Police ruled out foul play. An autopsy report released last week attributed his death to an accidental fall, most likely a fall backward.

However, the report also revealed that Saget suffered fractures to the back, right, and front of his skull.

“This is significant trauma,” Dr. Gavin Britz, chairman in neurosurgery at Houston Methodist, told The New York Times.

“This is something I find with someone with a baseball bat to the head, or who has fallen from 20 or 30 feet,” he said.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent, also seemed troubled by the theory that this was a fall, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

The autopsy “reveals more than anything else is this was not a simple bump on the head,” he said on “New Day” on Friday,

“When you read this autopsy report, that still may be the case, but it was a pretty significant blow to the head,” he said.

Gupta noted that significant force is needed to fracture the bones over the eye sockets. Saget’s autopsy showed fractures there.

“If I knew nothing else about what had happened, you would think that maybe this was someone who had fallen down the stairs and had several impacts to the head or been unrestrained in a car accident,’ Gupta said.

The autopsy also revealed a massive brain hemorrhage as a result of the damage to the skull.

“Whatever happened here, we may never know how he fell or what happened, but it was a significant blow that caused that. And likely, the bleeding on top of the brain is likely causing pressure on the brain and subsequently, sadly, what led to him becoming unconscious and dying,” Gupta said

Saget’s family issued a statement about what they had been told in the autopsy report.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep,” the statement said.

