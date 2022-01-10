Share
Bob Saget's Family Releases Statement After 'Full House' Star's Sudden Death

 By Jack Davis  January 10, 2022 at 8:15am
Actor Bob Saget, who starred in the 1990s sitcom “Full House,” has died at the age of 65 in a Florida hotel room.

No cause of death was listed for Saget, who was found dead in the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday afternoon.

Saget, who was still doing stand-up comedy, had performed in Ponte Vedra, Florida, on Saturday night, according to People.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Saget had died.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the department tweeted.

In “Full House,” which ran from 1987 to 1995, Saget played Danny Tanner, a role he reprised in 2016 on the Netflix revival “Fuller House.”

Saget’s family issued a statement on Sunday.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” the statement said, according to People.

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Many shared their mourning at Saget’s passing.

Former “Full House” co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen said Saget “was the most loving, compassionate and generous man.”

“We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has,” the twins said in a statement, according to ABC News.

New Mexico Detectives Unable to Touch Hamptons-Based Baldwin Are Now Working with His Local Sheriff's Department

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” former “Full House” co-star John Stamos tweeted.

“I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much,” former co-star Candace Cameron Bure tweeted.

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three adult daughters — Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer — all of whom he shared with his first wife, Sherri Kramer.

Saget said his off-screen life as a dad was even more fun than  portraying one on TV.

“They are the light of my life. I am a fortunate man in that all three of my daughters are exceptional,” he told People in 2016.

“[They are] very high beings, very smart people, very wonderful and very brilliant, very beautiful.”

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
