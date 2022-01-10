Bob Saget's Family Releases Statement After 'Full House' Star's Sudden Death

Actor Bob Saget, who starred in the 1990s sitcom “Full House,” has died at the age of 65 in a Florida hotel room.

No cause of death was listed for Saget, who was found dead in the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday afternoon.

Saget, who was still doing stand-up comedy, had performed in Ponte Vedra, Florida, on Saturday night, according to People.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Saget had died.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 9, 2022

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the department tweeted.

In “Full House,” which ran from 1987 to 1995, Saget played Danny Tanner, a role he reprised in 2016 on the Netflix revival “Fuller House.”

Saget’s family issued a statement on Sunday.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” the statement said, according to People.

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Many shared their mourning at Saget’s passing.

Former “Full House” co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen said Saget “was the most loving, compassionate and generous man.”

“We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has,” the twins said in a statement, according to ABC News.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on death of Bob Saget: “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.” https://t.co/kHSE3o3WmT pic.twitter.com/rPueVfgP7N — ABC News (@ABC) January 10, 2022

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” former “Full House” co-star John Stamos tweeted.

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 9, 2022

“I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much,” former co-star Candace Cameron Bure tweeted.

I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much. — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 9, 2022

I think we all grew up on Full House. Rest In Peace to the legendary Bob Saget 🕊 pic.twitter.com/QYHfVkqiCB — ً (@TYRISPRINT) January 9, 2022

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three adult daughters — Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer — all of whom he shared with his first wife, Sherri Kramer.

Saget said his off-screen life as a dad was even more fun than portraying one on TV.

“They are the light of my life. I am a fortunate man in that all three of my daughters are exceptional,” he told People in 2016.

“[They are] very high beings, very smart people, very wonderful and very brilliant, very beautiful.”

