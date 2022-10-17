Four have been arrested after the murder of a 12-year-old girl in France.

The young girl — a resident of Paris — was reported missing by her parents on Friday, according to the New York Post.

The father of 12-year-old Lola Daviet discovered that his daughter had been lured into a residential apartment after checking security camera footage, according to the Post.

Police believe that a 24-year-old homeless woman proceeded to attack the defenseless girl.

“The alleged murderer somehow earned her victim’s confidence and led her into a cellar below the building, where the attack happened,” a law enforcement source told U.K.’s Metro.

A homeless man found the girl’s body and reported the police on Friday night, according to the Mirror.

Authorities believe that surveillance camera footage showed one suspect moving the deceased victim out of the building in a suitcase.

The suspect even asked locals to assist her in moving the suitcase, according to the Post. Authorities are describing her as homeless, with “serious psychological problems.”

Daviet’s body was found with grievous injuries — including signs of rape, lacerations to her throat and tape around her face, according to Metro.

Raphaël Stainville, the editor of French conservative magazine Valeurs, identified the suspects in the killing as Algerian nationals — stating that French establishment media had declined to publicly name those who were arrested.

Puisque Libé s’obstine à taire l’identité des quatre suspects algériens dans l’affaire du meurtre de #Lola, les voici : Dahbia B., Amine K., Friha B. et Rachid N. pic.twitter.com/RS40pd4Lt3 — Raphaël Stainville (@rstainville) October 17, 2022

Sky News also reported that four suspects had been brought into custody in connection to the killing, but it’s not clear if they’re all facing criminal charges.

French law enforcement is continuing an investigation into the child’s death.

The Mirror cited French judicial sources in reporting that Dahbia B. has been charged with “murder of a child under 15, rape and torture” in the killing of the 12-year-old girl as of Monday.

According to the Post — citing French outlet BFMTV — at least one suspect has been arrested on suspicion of helping the murder suspect of moving the child’s body.

A quarter of prisoners incarcerated in France are foreign nationals, according to Remix News.

