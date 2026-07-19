Body Cam Catches The View's Sunny Hostin Trying to Use Her Status to Talk Cops Out of Arresting Her Son

Sunny Hostin wanted police to know that she was someone to be reckoned with after her son was detained on a trespassing charge.

And that has unleashed a deluge of criticism from social media users calling out the co-host of “The View” for a double standard.

Bodycam footage obtained by the New York Post shows Hostin, 57, explaining why police should set her son free after Gabriel Hostin, 24, was stopped by officers in Westchester County when he was near the tracks of the Metro-North Railroad line.

“My name is Sunny Hostin and I’m one of the co-hosts of ‘The View’ and I’m a former federal prosecutor,” she said.

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin, who lectures everyone about equal justice, just demonstrated how liberal privilege works. Her 24-year-old son, Gabriel Hostin, was cited for trespassing on active Metro-North railroad tracks in New Rochelle, New York.. According to court… pic.twitter.com/7KMeK4xTdj — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) July 14, 2026

“That’s my son. He’s a Harvard graduate, he doesn’t have a criminal record,” she told police.

The incident took place on June 16 in New Rochelle after he was seen by police “on the right-of-way of the active railroad tracks, in violation of the posted no trespassing signs,” according to footage and court records.

Gabriel Hostin said he saw an open gate near the tracks and went through it while out running.

So let me get this straight… After her son was arrested for allegedly trespassing on Metro-North tracks, Sunny Hostin reportedly defended him by saying: • “He’s a Harvard graduate.”

• “He has no criminal record.”

• “Do you know who I am? I’m on The View.” A college… pic.twitter.com/4KQmxUMD3p — 🎹 Ames™ 🎹 (@Real_Ames) July 14, 2026

When his mother arrived on the scene, she doubled down on her importance and his credentials.

“I’m a former federal prosecutor. He knows. He’s a Harvard grad who teaches 4th grade geometry to South Bronx kids,” Sunny Hostin said.

“He’s not a kid who’s ever in trouble. It’s an innocent mistake,” she said.

Sunny Hostin spent years preaching that nobody is above the law. Then her own son gets cited for trespassing and the excuses start rolling in: “He’s a Harvard graduate.”

“He has no criminal record.”

“Do you know who I am? I’m on The View.” The hypocrisy writes itself. 😂 pic.twitter.com/t0NEUGBMjo — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) July 13, 2026

One MTA officer said trespassing on the tracks “is an arrestable offense.”

“I want to make that clear, okay? Where you were on the tracks is an arrestable offense.”

“We’re dimming it down to a trespass violation because you were in the right-of-way, you weren’t in the gauge or anything, which is the middle area where the tracks were on,” one officer said.

“And you’ve been very cooperative with us and you have a good background, everything like that. We know you’re not a criminal or anything like that but our hands are tied with cameras everywhere,” an officer added.

Gabriel Hostin has a July 31 court date in New Rochelle, but his mother wants all of this to be dropped by then.

If that would have been one of President Trump’s kids that loser would have been screaming prison. — DT (@donptaylor5381) July 13, 2026

In a letter to Assistant Westchester County District Attorney Amanda Greene that was obtained by TMZ, Hostin said the charge should be dismissed, saying her son was “an avid runner and former Junior Olympian track athlete who was in the area training.”

“Dismissal would avoid imposing unnecessary consequences on a young man who has demonstrated exceptional character and achievement and who poses no risk to the community,” she wrote.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.