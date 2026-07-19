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Sunny Hostin attends the "Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 12, 2025, in New York City.
Sunny Hostin attends the "Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 12, 2025, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Body Cam Catches The View's Sunny Hostin Trying to Use Her Status to Talk Cops Out of Arresting Her Son

 By Jack Davis  July 19, 2026 at 6:30am
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Sunny Hostin wanted police to know that she was someone to be reckoned with after her son was detained on a trespassing charge.

And that has unleashed a deluge of criticism from social media users calling out the co-host of “The View” for a double standard.

Bodycam footage obtained by the New York Post shows Hostin, 57, explaining why police should set her son free after Gabriel Hostin, 24, was stopped by officers in Westchester County when he was near the tracks of the Metro-North Railroad line.

“My name is Sunny Hostin and I’m one of the co-hosts of ‘The View’ and I’m a former federal prosecutor,” she said.

“That’s my son. He’s a Harvard graduate, he doesn’t have a criminal record,” she told police.

The incident took place on June 16 in New Rochelle after he was seen by police “on the right-of-way of the active railroad tracks, in violation of the posted no trespassing signs,” according to footage and court records.

Gabriel Hostin said he saw an open gate near the tracks and went through it while out running.

When his mother arrived on the scene, she doubled down on her importance and his credentials.

Related:
FCC Set to Rule Against 'The View': Report

“I’m a former federal prosecutor. He knows. He’s a Harvard grad who teaches 4th grade geometry to South Bronx kids,” Sunny Hostin said.

“He’s not a kid who’s ever in trouble. It’s an innocent mistake,” she said.

One MTA officer said trespassing on the tracks “is an arrestable offense.”

“I want to make that clear, okay? Where you were on the tracks is an arrestable offense.”

“We’re dimming it down to a trespass violation because you were in the right-of-way, you weren’t in the gauge or anything, which is the middle area where the tracks were on,” one officer said.

“And you’ve been very cooperative with us and you have a good background, everything like that. We know you’re not a criminal or anything like that but our hands are tied with cameras everywhere,” an officer added.

Gabriel Hostin has a July 31 court date in New Rochelle, but his mother wants all of this to be dropped by then.

In a letter to Assistant Westchester County District Attorney Amanda Greene that was obtained by TMZ, Hostin said the charge should be dismissed, saying her son was “an avid runner and former Junior Olympian track athlete who was in the area training.”

“Dismissal would avoid imposing unnecessary consequences on a young man who has demonstrated exceptional character and achievement and who poses no risk to the community,” she wrote.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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