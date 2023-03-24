Body Cam Footage Captures Drunk Murderer Bragging to Police After Returning to Scene of the Crime

Police in the U.K. have released body camera footage of a convicted murderer taunting police at the scene of his crime.

Marek Hecko was sentenced to at least 26 years in prison earlier this month for killing 44-year-old Adrian Ellingford, according to the Daily Mail.

Police in Essex also released body cam footage of a visibly drunk Hecko confronting an officer outside the house where he killed Ellingford in July.

Hecko, 26, was so bold as to brag about his knowledge of the murder hours after it took place — without providing a full confession.

“I know what happened. I know the people involved,” he told the officer. “I know what happened, and you need me to know — figure it out — what happened.”

“If you don’t have me, you don’t know what happened.”

When the officer asked for his name, he replied, “I’m not going to tell you my name. I don’t give a f***.”

Hecko can be seen in the footage taking swigs from a bottle of brandy — perhaps providing him with his unwarranted confidence.

Hecko also told the authorities they wouldn’t be able to prove his involvement in the murder.

“You’re going to think about me, but it’s not going to be me because there’s no proof.”

“So you think something’s happened to a male in this address?” the officer asked.

“No, I know what happened,” Hecko said. “I know everything.”

“This city is mine,” he boasted.

Hecko was brought into custody at the end of the body cam footage. Officers urged him to cooperate as they explained that he was under arrest.

It was later proved that Hecko broke into Ellingford’s Chelmsford residence before the killing, with Hecko’s DNA found on the handle of a knife used to stab the victim in the back.

Hecko was motivated by Ellingford’s involvement with his former romantic partner, according to the Daily Mail.

Judge Christopher Morgan described Hecko as a stalker before his sentencing, recounting how he had barraged his former girlfriend with lengthy text messages and photos before killing Ellingford.

He’ll have to serve 26 years of his sentence before he’s eligible to be considered for release.

