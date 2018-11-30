Body Cam Footage Shows Firefighter Making What Could Have Been His Last Rescue

Butte County Sheriff’s Deputy Aaron Parmlet captured a life-threatening rescue on his body cam on Nov. 8 as he maneuvered through the depths of the flaming wildfires in California to rescue four nurses encompassed in the flames.

Parmlet was driving down Pentz Road in Paradise, California, to find four nurses at Feather River Hospital when his car broke down and he was forced to make the evacuation on foot, the sheriff’s department told ABC News.

As the flames grew stronger and smoke and debris filled the air, Parmlet said he couldn’t see more than 10 yards in front of him. He turned his body cam on, thinking he’d capture the last moments of his life.

The sound of flames and sparks are heard on the footage as figures begin to appear in the distance.

Parmlet’s breathing grows heavier as his journey continues.

TRENDING: US Professor Under Investigation over Role in Birth of ‘World’s First Genetically Altered Babies’

“Are they coming for us?” a woman’s voice cries.

WATCH:

Body cam video captures moments that deputy thought might have been his last as he attempts to rescue four nurses amid Northern California wildfire. https://t.co/lahaGlP1IB pic.twitter.com/HDaOdlrbNc — ABC News (@ABC) November 30, 2018

A bulldozer’s engine rumbles in the distance before the headlights break through the smog, and Parmlet ushers the evacuees inside.

At least 87 people died in the Camp Fire wildfire while hundreds are still missing.

The wildfire was pronounced contained on Nov. 25.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.