Body of 'ER' and 'Ray Donovan' Actress Mary Mara Discovered in New York River

The body of actress Mary Mara was found on Sunday in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York, according to a news release Monday from the New York State Police.

Authorities responded to a call on Sunday morning about a “possible drowning,” the release said.

They arrived at the scene and “discovered a female deceased in the St. Lawrence River.”

Police said there were no signs of foul play.

“The preliminary investigation suggests the victim drowned while swimming,” the news release said.

The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to perform an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.

Mara, 61, was in numerous shows and movies throughout her career.

She was best known for her roles on the television shows “ER,” “Ray Donovan” and “Nash Bridges,” CNN reported.

In “ER,” Mara had a recurring role as prostitute Loretta Sweet.

More recently, in the Showtime series “Ray Donovan,” she appeared as Mrs. Sullivan, the wife of Sully Sullivan, HITC News reported.

“Ray Donovan” actor James Woods paid tribute to her on Twitter, saying Mara “was a delight. Brilliant and inventive. A true artist.”

Terrible, terrible tragedy. Mary played my girlfriend in the first season of RAY DONOVAN and she was a delight. Brilliant and inventive. A true artist. May she Rest In Peace. #MaryMara https://t.co/JZzfYOWWsv — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 28, 2022

Mara also appeared in “Dexter,” “The Practice” and “Star Trek: Enterprise.”

“Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met,” her manager, Craig Dorfman, said in a statement to CNN.

“I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in ‘Mad Forest’ off Broadway. She was electric, funny, and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed,” he said.

According to a family representative, she was staying with her sister, Martha Mara, in her summer home that is along the St. Lawrence River, Cinema Blend reported.

Mara is survived by two sisters, a stepdaughter, a brother-in-law and a nephew.

