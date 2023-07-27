Share
News

Body Found at State Capitol a Day After Another Was Found in the Same Vicinity

 By Jack Davis  July 27, 2023 at 8:06am
Share

An individual was found dead Wednesday on the grounds of the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix.

The body was the second found in the general area of the Capitol in two days as the region is being battered by a heat wave.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety did not disclose the gender or identity of the individual, only that the body was found near 12th Avenue and Washington Street at about 6:45 a.m., according to KNXV-TV.

The Department of Public Safety offered no indication if the death was considered suspicious.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of the individual’s death.

Trending:
Hunter Biden Prosecutor Forced to Make Confession in Court, Judge Orders Him to 'Sit Down'

Phoenix police said that on Tuesday night, a man was found dead near 9th Avenue and Jackson Street.

Police said there was no trauma to the body and said an investigation is under way.

According to the Associated Press, seven heat-related deaths took place in the Phoenix metro area last week.

Prior to a storm that ripped through the area Thursday, Phoenix had been enduring daytime highs that exceeded 110 degrees Fahrenheit while lows only dipped into the 90s.

Do you think these 2 deaths are connected?

Maricopa County has said that through Saturday, 25 heat-related deaths took place, with another 249 under investigation.

KTAR-FM noted that this year’s pace was behind last year’s pace, when at of this point in July, 38 heat-related deaths were reported.

“It feels like an oven,” said Eric Brickley of Feed Phoenix, an organization that works with the homeless and distributes ice and water, according to NPR.

Related:
Missing Millionaire Crypto Influencer Who Warned He Might Be Killed Found Dismembered in Suitcase

“It is basically the only thing that keeps someone from perishing. Some of the places people are living are so hot and deadly that without ice, even in the shade, they will die,” he said.

Dean Scheinert — executive director of Justa Center, a daytime center for homeless seniors — said needs are rising along with the temperature, according to KJZZ.

“We’ve seen about a 20 percent to 25 percent increase in members coming in each day,” he said, noting that people who sleep outdoors are struggling.

“And that’s the worst part, trying to sleep outdoors when it’s 90 degrees. So, we see members come in with sleep deprivation.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Fox Anchor Gets Emotional On Air in Describing The Real Meaning of 'Risk'
Trump's Walk-Out Song Draws Attention in Iowa, Crowd Gives Standing Ovation
FDIC Seizes Control of 4th Bank in 2023 While Biden Jokes About Being Impeached by GOP
LeBron's 'I Promise' School Put on State Watchlist After School Board Notices Downward Spiral
Police Arrest Carlee Russell, Nursing Student Who Faked Her Own Kidnapping and 'Created Panic'
See more...

Conversation