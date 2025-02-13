Body Language Expert Blows Hole in Media's 'President Musk' Narrative After Watching Oval Office Meeting

While the more desperate outlets of the liberal media are trying to foster some kind of feud between President Donald Trump and mega-billionaire Elon Musk, a British body-language expert is delivering good news to Trump supporters.

In an interview with the U.K.’s Daily Mail, author and consultant Judi James said the men’s positioning at an Oval Office event on Tuesday showed where the power really is.

And it’s not with the man who was standing.

While Musk did most of the speaking during the 30-minute news conference, as Trump sat behind the Resolute Desk, James said there was no doubt about who was in charge.

“The fact that [Musk] is standing while Trump sits gives him the status advantage of height, but the only people standing behind or to the side of the throne like this are traditionally security or waiters,” James, a regular commentator on body language, told the Daily Mail.

Additionally, she said, it was clear from the get-go that Musk was speaking with Trump’s permission.

“His ‘I’ll ask Elon … Musk to say a few words’ puts him in the role of enabler and seems to imply a time limit,” she said.

That flies in the face of liberal media outlets’ efforts to portray Musk as somehow becoming the dominant half of the two men’s partnership — and Trump becoming insecure because of it.

Last week, Time magazine put a picture on its cover of Musk — instead of Trump — sitting behind the Resolute Desk, to promote an article about Musk’s impact on the federal government.

The New York Times promptly responded with an article headlined, “Will a Time Magazine Cover Drive a Wedge Between Trump and Musk?”

And CNN candidly noted that the Time cover “could be aimed at stoking President Donald Trump’s ire.”

At The Atlantic, the reliably liberal magazine only liberals read, MSNBC host and progressive shill Jonathan Lemire published a piece last week about Musk’s activities in Washington. The Atlantic titled the piece, “Elon Musk Is President.”

And all of this is after the Joe Biden presidency, when the self-serving Biden family, the Praetorian Guard of the White House staff, top Democrats, and the establishment media hid — or tried to hide — Biden’s obvious cognitive decline. Suddenly, left-leaning media outlets are worried about a shadow presidency?

Or they’re trying to use those phantom worries to fire up some kind of personality clash between the president and a top adviser who also happens to be the world’s richest man?

James said, her reading of the men’s postures told a different story.

Far from being threatened by Musk’s energy and efficiency, she suggested, Trump was the man in charge, allowing events to play out as he wished them to.

According to the Daily Mail, James said the behavior was of a piece with Trump’s recent demeanor.

“Since entering his second term, James has observed an important ‘rebrand’ in Trump’s body language,” the Daily Mail reported.

While Trump has spent decades in public life as an energetic figure, a real estate giant and celebrity in both business and entertainment, the 45th and 47th president is “now presenting as an intensely serious world leader, stuffed full of gravitas, who no one should want to mess with,” James said.

Leaders of countries exporting illegal immigrants to the United States are learning that lesson (see, for example, Colombia); terrorist groups are tempting fate to find out for themselves.

Liberal media outlets, desperate to stoke some kind of discord between Trump and Musk, apparently aren’t willing to accept that.

But it showed on Tuesday, as the ball-cap-wearing Musk spoke to reporters, accompanied by (and sometimes distracted by) his young son, and Trump looked on, James said

“Trump’s is tradition power-posturing, with formal business wear and a huge desk,” she said.

It’s what being in charge looks like. And it’s damn good news that he is.

