Body Language Expert Details 5 Signals of Deception That Fauci Exhibited During Hearing

Dr. Anthony Fauci was deceiving lawmakers during his Wednesday hearing, according to a body language expert.

After delivering an opening statement in which he claimed Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chair Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was out to get him, Fauci took the Fifth Amendment 111 times in response to questions, as noted by The Hill.

While attempting to deflect questions, Fauci’s posture spoke volumes, Dr. Lillian Glass told the New York Post.

“When he was asked poignant questions, his autonomic nervous system took over, and he became flushed, his breathing changed, hunched over, paler, squirmed around, blinked a lot [and] licked his lips — all signals of deception,” Glass said.

Glass noted changes at some points in the hearing when the man Americans had trusted to lead them through COVID shifted from appearing confident and arrogant to “guarded” and “weak.”

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said Fauci used taxpayer funding to pursue recognition. He also asked Fauci questions about the day and the color of Fauci’s tie, which also were answered by taking the Fifth Amendment.

“During Senator Hawley’s questioning, Dr. Fauci’s shoulders rose again, and he squirmed visibly,” Glass noted. “His face became red. His voice weakened further and sounded increasingly shaky. He appeared emotionally strained and at moments looked as though he might cry.”

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Hawley summed up his questioning with a summary of how far Fauci fell.

“Silence is admission. And here’s the real thing: at the end of the day, it wasn’t just about the money, really, was it? It was really about a power trip. I mean, through all of this, you want to be the most famous scientist in the world,” Hawley said, according to his website.

“You were so focused on getting every award and every drop of cash that you could, all because you wanted to be on TV. You wanted to be the sun god of science. You wanted to be the guy who was in charge of it all. You wanted to lambast Trump. You wanted to make sure that nobody else stole your spotlight,” he said.

“You could sit for InStyle magazine, but you’re here taking the fifth. You could sit for InStyle magazine and get a million bucks in cash awards, but now the cat’s got your tongue. I bet he does. I tell you what. Here’s my conclusion from all of this: This was really all about you the whole time. Somewhere along the way, you lost your way. You may have been a good public servant at one time. I don’t know, but I can tell you from reading your emails now, from looking at what you did, how you used your employees. Somewhere along the line, it became all about you,” Hawley continued.

“You became a narcissist and a megalomaniac and a liar, and you’ve lied to the American people, and you’ve lied to this body, and you’ve disgraced your profession by doing it. You called yourself the most famous scientist in the world. You’ve done more to harm science than anybody in my lifetime, and I hope you’ll go home and write that in your diary,” Hawley added.

Glass said Fauci became visibly uncomfortable during questioning by Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio, the New York Post reported.

“During Senator Moreno’s questioning, Dr. Fauci’s face became flushed and red,” Glass said.

“He looked downward and appeared unable or unwilling to look directly at the people behind him. He swallowed hard, continued manipulating his pen, and squirmed more noticeably in his chair,” she continued.

“His breathing appeared heavier,” she said. “His voice became much softer and weaker. By this point, he sounded meek and increasingly difficult to hear.”

“Clearly, what you think today is that somehow you’re above reproach,” Moreno said, according to his website.

Glass said that as Fauci began his testimony, “He appeared confident and sat upright.” But his tone “became more arrogant and defensive when he accused Senator Rand Paul of being out to get him and said that Senator Paul had made slanderous comments and publicly released his personal diary to embarrass him.”

“When the questioning became less confrontational, and Dr. Fauci was being defended, his body appeared more settled. His posture looked less tense, and his breathing appeared steadier,” she said.

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