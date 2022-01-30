Body Language Expert Reveals What Kamala Harris's Interview Responses Really Mean

It is said that when someone is under pressure, it reveals their character and what they are “made of.”

Well, the Biden administration is facing increasing scrutiny due to their incompetence. While they try to hide behind words, their body language tells the truth of what they are really experiencing.

Former United States Army Interrogator and body language expert Gregory Hartley and Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield discussed Kamala Harris’s facial expressions in her recent interview with NBC’s Craig Melvin on the “Today” show.

Hartley pointed out the apparent shock Harris experienced by the questions she was asked.

During discussion of voting rights legislation, Kamala was asked, “Why has the administration not been able to get Senate Democrats onboard?”

“We are not giving up,” she claimed.

Seemingly unsatisfied with her response Melvin continued to press, “Why has it taken this long?”

Harris claimed, “We don’t give up, and we will not give up,” but Hartley noted her mannerisms told a different story than the confidence she attempted to portray.

“There’s an automatic redirect,” Hartley pointed out. “You will see her face start to hold her forehead up to ask for approval, and you see her blink rate increase, which indicates fight-or-flight.”

Hartley also gave insight to what Kamala’s lips revealed.

“Her lips compress to hold back some kind of information, and then she purses her lips to condemn.” He went on to indicate he has seen this from her before. “It’s classic Kamala Harris.”

Stinchfield pressed Hartley: “Is she acting?”

Hartley responded, “She might actually be surprised he asked her that question because it is a tough question for her.”

He also noted that Kamala avoided eye contact when Melvin proposed her being Biden’s running mate for 2024.

“She stammers as she tries to navigate what to say,” Hartley said. “When you’re feeling stressed, you lose your cadence, your normal cadence, and you lose your ability to structure language.”

Hartley went on to say, “That would roll off my tongue if I knew I was going to be the running mate in 2024. I would say, ‘Eh, there is nothing to that. That’s just garbage’ and just push it aside. You didn’t see that. You saw stress, and you saw her blink rate go through the roof. Good indicators that something is going on inside her body.”

The voting legislation bill being tossed around Congress is H.R. 5746.

It is manipulatively named “Freedom to Vote,” and in an attempt to curb its appeal, it was put under the “NASA Enhanced Use Leasing Extension Act of 2021.”

The House agreed to a Senate amendment on Jan. 13th, and there is a motion to reconsider the vote.

It has been a long stubborn fight — as the bill was first introduced in late October.

Perhaps credit should be given where it is due, Democrats are determined, but their dishonesty puts them on the wrong side of history.

Anything positive about the bill, such as making Election Day a federal holiday, is easily outweighed by intended expansion of mail-in voting and same-day voter registration.

Both mail-in voting and registration after the deadline gave way for huge disparities during the 2020 election and in general provided less accountability.

Democrats would not have to conceal if they were honest and favored common sense policy conducive to the freedom Americans enjoy. This is not the case, and they have had to resort to other tactics to get their agenda met.

Deception and inconsistency are not the way of liberty, but they are often the strategy of progressive liberals.

