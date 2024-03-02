Share
Body of Missing 13-Year-Old Found in Florida, Arrest Made Shockingly Close to Home

 By Jack Davis and    March 2, 2024 at 2:23pm
The body of Madeline Soto, 13, who had been missing since Monday, was found Friday.

“It is with a heavy heart I inform everyone that as we expected, Madeline Soto is deceased,” Kissimmee Police Chief Betty Holland said, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

“This is a sad day for our community and we mourn the loss of such a young life,” she said.

Hours before the girl’s body was found in a wooded area, police indicated that they believed she had been murdered, according to NBC.

“Madeline’s family has been notified. We have no additional information to release at this time. Kissimmee PD is the lead agency in this homicide investigation. That work continues,” the sheriff’s office said.

Stephan Sterns, 37, who is Soto’s mother’s boyfriend, has been arrested on charges of sexual battery and possession of child sexual abuse material after what police called “disturbing images” and videos described as “criminal, and sexual in nature” were found on his phone, according to NBC.

Police said attempts had been made to delete items from the phone, according to CBS.

Police characterize Sterns as the “prime suspect” in Soto’s disappearance and death, according to NBC.

According to WKMG-TV, Sheriff John Mina said they do not believe Sterns told the truth when he said he dropped her off at school Monday.

“We believe she was already dead at the time and that Stephan Sterns moved her body in the early morning hours on that day,” Mina said.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, no one knew Soto was missing until her mother came to pick her up from school and learned she had never been there all day.

“We have video evidence that shows Stephan Sterns discarding items in a dumpster in that apartment complex in Kissimmee at 7:35 a.m.,” Mina said, according to WKMG.

The sheriff said detectives found Soto’s backpack and her school-issued laptop in a dumpster.

“We have evidence that shows Stephan Sterns returning to the complex and Madeline was visible in that vehicle. We believe she was already dead at that time,” he said.

“As a result of that, although the initial missing persons investigation started in Orange County, the Kissimmee Police Department will now be taking over the investigation and will become the lead agency,” he said.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
