The body of Madeline Soto, 13, who had been missing since Monday, was found Friday.

“It is with a heavy heart I inform everyone that as we expected, Madeline Soto is deceased,” Kissimmee Police Chief Betty Holland said, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

“This is a sad day for our community and we mourn the loss of such a young life,” she said.

Hours before the girl’s body was found in a wooded area, police indicated that they believed she had been murdered, according to NBC.

“Madeline’s family has been notified. We have no additional information to release at this time. Kissimmee PD is the lead agency in this homicide investigation. That work continues,” the sheriff’s office said.

In loving memory #MadelineSoto 🩷 rest in paradise beautiful girl! pic.twitter.com/6q1Y0dcUJt — Justy 🇺🇦 (@ju3ticeforgabby) March 2, 2024

Stephan Sterns, 37, who is Soto’s mother’s boyfriend, has been arrested on charges of sexual battery and possession of child sexual abuse material after what police called “disturbing images” and videos described as “criminal, and sexual in nature” were found on his phone, according to NBC.

Police said attempts had been made to delete items from the phone, according to CBS.

Police characterize Sterns as the “prime suspect” in Soto’s disappearance and death, according to NBC.

Stephan Sterns was transferred to the Osceola County jail this morning. He will be facing charges of sexual battery and possession of child sex abuse material. Stephan is the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeline Soto. #AMBERAlert #missingchild pic.twitter.com/y6a20oCLnH — Rose (@901Lulu) March 1, 2024

According to WKMG-TV, Sheriff John Mina said they do not believe Sterns told the truth when he said he dropped her off at school Monday.

“We believe she was already dead at the time and that Stephan Sterns moved her body in the early morning hours on that day,” Mina said.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, no one knew Soto was missing until her mother came to pick her up from school and learned she had never been there all day.

“We have video evidence that shows Stephan Sterns discarding items in a dumpster in that apartment complex in Kissimmee at 7:35 a.m.,” Mina said, according to WKMG.

The sheriff said detectives found Soto’s backpack and her school-issued laptop in a dumpster.

“We have evidence that shows Stephan Sterns returning to the complex and Madeline was visible in that vehicle. We believe she was already dead at that time,” he said.

“As a result of that, although the initial missing persons investigation started in Orange County, the Kissimmee Police Department will now be taking over the investigation and will become the lead agency,” he said.

