Bodycam Footage Released, Reveals Cop Had Multiple Pics of Shooter Before Trump Attack

 By Joe Saunders  July 24, 2024 at 5:48am
Law enforcement shot photos of the would-be assassin before the gunman shot bullets at Donald Trump.

Bodycam video released Tuesday by Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office shows what appears to be a Secret Service agent with heavily armed law enforcement officers on the roof from which Thomas Matthew Crooks fired at the former president on July 13.

The men compared photos of Crooks taken just before the shooting, when his suspicious behavior attracted attention from authorities guarding the Trump campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The conversation took place feet from the would-be assassin’s body. Crooks was not visible, but the rifle seen in the video and a trail of blood on the gently sloping roof provided the grisly context.

“A Beaver County sniper came and sent the pictures out. This is him,” a local officer told the agent, referring to the body.

At one point, the men compared photos on their cellphones.

“He’s the one that sent the pictures out. I don’t know if you got the same ones I did,” the officer told the agent.

Grassley’s post on the social media platform X could not be embedded, but the Breaking 911 account had the same video.

The confirmation that law enforcement not only had eyes on Crooks because of his behavior only raises more questions about how the assassination attempt was allowed to go so far — and with such deadly results.

Trump came within less than an inch of dying from a bullet that wounded his ear. A man in the audience was killed trying to protect his family from the bullets. Two others were critically wounded.

According to a timeline of events surrounding the shooting compiled by Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and released on Sunday, a law enforcement officer took a photo of Crooks at 5:14 p.m. the day of the Trump rally.

At 5:49 p.m., the photos were sent to the Butler County Emergency Services Unit, the local law enforcement authority coordinating with the Secret Service for event security.

Trump took the stage at 6:03 p.m., according to a timeline published by CBS News.

Crooks opened fire at 6:11 p.m., according to Johnson’s timeline.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
