Bodycam Footage: Sheriff's Deputy Busts Down Door and Makes Precision Shot to Save Child Taken Hostage

 By Jack Davis  November 3, 2025 at 4:51pm
A Florida man had a knife and a chokehold on his younger brother until a deputy ended the hostage crisis with one shot.

On Sunday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic violence incident, according to a news release posted by the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Mario Camacho, 27, “barricaded himself with his brother in a back bedroom,” the release said.

“Deputies heard the child screaming for help and kicked down the door. Deputies encountered the suspect, who was holding a knife and refusing to let go of the child,” the release said.

The sheriff’s Office released part of the bodycam video of the deputy who rescued the child.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language and graphic images of a shooting that some may find disturbing.

The child was Camacho’s 7-year-old brother, whom he had in a chokehold.

“The suspect was wearing a motorcycle helmet and two tactical vests with ballistic plates. After several commands to drop the knife, our deputy shot the suspect, rescuing the brother,” the release said.

Camacho was pronounced dead at Brandon Regional Hospital.

The deputy who rescued the child was identified as Antonio Gonzalez, 25. After five years as a detention deputy, he changed jobs and has worked for 11 months as a law enforcement deputy, the release said.

Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer said the 911 call was placed by the 7-year-old’s sister, and that the mother of the children was in the house at the time of the incident, according to the Tampa Bay Tribune.

“For lack of a better term, he was a hostage in his own house,” Maurer said, speaking of the 7-year-old.

Maurer said that the shot that took down Camacho struck him in the head.

“Mental illness played a part in this incident this afternoon,” Maurer said, according to WTSP-TV.

Maurer said Camacho had a history of domestic violence as well.

Mauer noted that Gonzalez tried to get Camacho to exit the room and broke down the door when the child held at knifepoint begged for help.

