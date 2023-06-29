Share
News

Bodycam Shows Cop Instantly Shift from Friendly-Police Mode to Kill-the-Active-Shooter Mode

 By Richard Moorhead  June 29, 2023 at 4:21am
Share

This is what courage looks like.

Body camera footage reveals how the decisive action of an Allen Police Department officer neutralized an active shooter at a mall in the Texas city on May 6.

The footage, released Wednesday, shines light on a massacre in which a gunman killed eight and wounded seven before the police officer took him down.

The video release came a day after a grand jury decided the shooting was justified, according to KDFW-TV in Dallas.

The unnamed officer can be seen interacting in friendly conversation with a family and children at the start of the footage — an example of the unpredictable and chaotic nature of the law enforcement profession.

Trending:
'My Goal Is to Have This Man Executed': Father Pleads Not Guilty After Confessing to Killing His 3 Sons

“Make sure you wear your seatbelts when mommy’s driving, OK?” he tells the children.

Little did the officer realize his life would soon be forever changed.

A spree of gunshots can soon be heard in the footage.

The officer retrieves an AR-15-style rifle from his squad car, with jungle-style magazines for a potentially lengthy engagement.

He later indicates the gravity of the situation on police radio.

“One-forty-five, I believe we’ve got a mass shooter.”

The officer fearlessly moves toward the sounds of close gunfire in the mall complex — advancing on the threat in a scenario that could’ve proved instantly fatal.

Is this officer a hero?

The hero neutralizes the threat to life with a series of well-placed shots after visually identifying the gunman.

A witness to the events ultimately indicates that the gunman has been neutralized after the rifle shots.

The gunman has been identified as Mauricio Garcia, 33.

Related:
D-Day Veteran Remembers the 7 Words Winston Churchill Told Him Before Normandy Landings

Authorities have not released a motive, but according to The Associated Press, Garcia “left a long trail of online posts describing his white supremacist and misogynistic views. He described mass shootings as sport and posted photos showing his large Nazi tattoos and a favorite passage in the ‘Hunger Games’ books marked with a swastika drawn in green highlighter.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Bodycam Shows Cop Instantly Shift from Friendly-Police Mode to Kill-the-Active-Shooter Mode
WH Confirms Source of Strange Marks on Biden's Face, Joe's Medical Condition
Trump Family Scores Big Legal Win as Court Dismisses Letitia James' Claim Against Ivanka
Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Blames the Audience for Inappropriate Slip-Up During Show
Trump Handed Custom New Hampshire License Plate with 2 Words on It: Iconic Video
See more...

Conversation