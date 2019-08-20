SECTIONS
Bodyguard of CNN's April Ryan Charged with Assault, Harassment and Theft over Confrontation with Journalist

By Joe Saunders
Published August 20, 2019 at 7:42am
Now, it’s a criminal case.

A bodyguard for CNN contributor April Ryan is facing numerous charges stemming from an incident earlier this month when he prevented a journalist from recording a Ryan speech, according to NJ.com.

The incident had been almost ignored by the mainstream media, but that might be about to change.

According to NJ.com, the bodyguard is identified as 30-year-old Joel Morris of Country Club Hills, Illinois.

The journalist is Charlie Kratovil, the editor of New Jersey’s New Brunswick Today, a small news outlet that started online only in 2011 but is now also printed.

TRENDING: 'Dancing with the Stars' Host Upset with Ex-Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer's Inclusion on Show

According to NJ.com, a criminal complaint filed Monday charges Morris with harassment, theft and assault.

Kratovil posted on Twitter to announce the development.

According to a lengthy Twitter thread Kratovil posted about the incident shortly after it took place, he had been invited to the Aug. 3 New Jersey Parents summit at a New Brunswick hotel by its organizers.

In his account, he set up a video camera to record the speakers, including Ryan. He said he had no intention of asking her questions or even writing an article about it.

After the camera was running for about two hours, and Ryan was about to take the stage, Kratovil was approached by a man who turned out to be Morris.

The camera catches Morris conferring with Ryan on stage, then spins as it’s being carried from the room.

In the background, Ryan can be heard telling the audience, “When I speak, I don’t have news covering my speech.”

RELATED: CNN's Don Lemon Being Sued over Alleged Sex Assault Involving a Drink, Shorts and a Mustache

In another video shot by a camera in the hotel, Kratovil can be seen being forced out of the lobby.

The incident has gotten little attention outside of conservative websites.

But considering Ryan is a noted critic of President Donald Trump — and even published a book about the supposed challenges facing the news media during the Trump administration — charges against one of her bodyguards accused of assaulting a journalist should be tough to ignore.

The Western Journal has reached out to CNN for comment on the case but has not yet received a response. We will update this article if and when we do.

