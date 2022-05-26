Former President Barack Obama was roundly rebuked for focusing on the death of George Floyd in the aftermath of this week’s Texas school shooting.

Nineteen children and two adults died after a shooter attacked Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

But Obama wanted to focus on his pet cause, not the grief the parents and all Americans were feeling over the loss of these children.

“As we grieve the children of Uvalde today, we should take time to recognize that two years have passed since the murder of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer,” Obama tweeted. “His killing stays with us all to this day, especially those who loved him.”

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado said Obama’s comment was “disgraceful.”

“One of the most disgraceful statements of all time. Comparing the tragic death of young children to Floyd’s death is meant for no other reason other than to illicit outrage. Obama should be ashamed,” she wrote.

One of the most disgraceful statements of all time. Comparing the tragic death of young children to Floyd’s death is meant for no other reason other than to illicit outrage. Obama should be ashamed. https://t.co/JHfjSGYy1c — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 26, 2022



Others also said Obama was out of line.

The thuth is that George Floyd was drug using petty criminal who resisted arrest & ran into a rogue cop who stepped over the line & killed poor George. Setting sick George over the innocent bodies of 19 precious children is repugnant & evil!https://t.co/m77pZaS4vs — Daniel F. Baranowski (@DFBHarvard) May 26, 2022

So Obama wants to “remind” us all of George Floyd’s death, in the aftermath of the Uvalde school shooting. What an absolute piece of shite he is! But that is the Leftist way: politicize any tragedy, to push their anti-American agenda! — David W. McCauslin (@DWMcCauslin) May 26, 2022

Not a single grieving parent today gives a rip about what happened to Floyd or anyone right now. For crying out loud. This is not the time to be advertising for your favorite activist group. How utterly vile. https://t.co/OhDTxri7cP — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) May 25, 2022

“It sucks those kids died, but remember George Floyd? He’s who I’m still thinking about.” — Barack Obama — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) May 25, 2022

This is why I can’t stand Obama. He can’t allow the tragic death of innocent children in Uvalde to overshadow his racial propaganda celebration of Floyd. Obama is a hateful hate monger, and this is sick. pic.twitter.com/k9a8lRW9r3 — 🇺🇸 𝓟𝓪𝓽𝓻𝓲𝓸𝓽 Ultra-MAGA 🇺🇸 (@ReadMoreBible) May 26, 2022

Barrington Martin II, a former congressional candidate from Georgia, also lashed out.

“Those babies were truly innocent, he wasn’t. Let’s not put them in the same sentence of a man who’s untimely death was used to unleash a summer’s worth of chaos in the name of faux social justice,” he tweeted, referring to protests that raged during 2020, according to the New York Post.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha said Obama lacked any class.

“I know I’m supposed to give the analysis here, but I really have no words. What utter classlessness from the former president,” he said.

“Don’t link anything to what happened to these kids down in Texas, particularly what happened in Minneapolis, where no one would ever defend what that police officer did to George Floyd. But what does that have to do with these kids being executed by this bad man?”

