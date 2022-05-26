Share
Boebert Blasts Obama Over George Floyd Statement in Midst of Uvalde Mourning

 By Jack Davis  May 26, 2022 at 8:46am
Former President Barack Obama was roundly rebuked for focusing on the death of George Floyd in the aftermath of this week’s Texas school shooting.

Nineteen children and two adults died after a shooter attacked Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

But Obama wanted to focus on his pet cause, not the grief the parents and all Americans were feeling over the loss of these children.

“As we grieve the children of Uvalde today, we should take time to recognize that two years have passed since the murder of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer,” Obama tweeted. “His killing stays with us all to this day, especially those who loved him.”

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado said Obama’s comment was “disgraceful.”

“One of the most disgraceful statements of all time. Comparing the tragic death of young children to Floyd’s death is meant for no other reason other than to illicit outrage. Obama should be ashamed,” she wrote.


Others also said Obama was out of line.

Barrington Martin II, a former congressional candidate from Georgia, also lashed out.

Do Democrats try to turn every tragedy into a political statement?

“Those babies were truly innocent, he wasn’t. Let’s not put them in the same sentence of a man who’s untimely death was used to unleash a summer’s worth of chaos in the name of faux social justice,” he tweeted, referring to protests that raged during 2020, according to the New York Post.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha said Obama lacked any class.

“I know I’m supposed to give the analysis here, but I really have no words. What utter classlessness from the former president,”  he said.

“Don’t link anything to what happened to these kids down in Texas, particularly what happened in Minneapolis, where no one would ever defend what that police officer did to George Floyd. But what does that have to do with these kids being executed by this bad man?”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation