Boebert Doubles Down on Calling Out Biden Over 13 Dead Service Members: 'I Would Absolutely Do It Again'

After GOP Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert publicly lambasted President Joe Biden during Tuesday’s State of the Union address, leftists were quick to criticize her. Despite the criticism, Boebert said she has no regrets.

“I want to remind everyone who may be concerned about me speaking up at the State of the Union that Joe Biden was 100 percent responsible for the deaths of the 13 brave service members we lost in Afghanistan. And last night, he took zero responsibility for it,” Boebert said Wednesday on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

Before Boebert’s interjection, Biden was talking about the challenges soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan faced, Fox News reported.

“Troops in Iraq have faced, in Afghanistan, faced many dangers … Many of the world’s fittest and best-trained warriors in the world, never the same,” Biden said. “Headaches, numbness, dizziness, a cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin.”

What Biden failed to mention was that 13 United States service members were killed as a result of his botched Afghanistan withdrawal. Boebert would not let this fact be ignored.

When Biden mentioned “flag-draped coffins,” Boebert interjected, “You put them in, 13 of them!”

Biden references fallen US soldiers returning home in a flag-draped coffin. From the audience: “13 of them!” pic.twitter.com/RS3Qfhhi7a — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2022

During her Wednesday appearance on “The Ingraham Angle,” Boebert further detailed her reasoning for confronting Biden publicly.

Was Boebert right to call out Biden during the address? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (423 Votes) No: 2% (7 Votes)

“When Joe Biden started talking about flag-draped coffins, I got fired up,” she said. “My mind went straight to the 13 soldiers that died in Afghanistan.

“The mother of one of those heroes lives in my district. She told me Joe Biden killed her son. So you’re darn right I spoke up. And if I could redo last night, I would absolutely do it again.”

Boebert was the subject of heavy criticism on Wednesday from many leftist outlets. “The View” co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg mocked Boebert on Wednesday’s show.

“I felt like saying to her, ‘Listen Lauren, you’re in the United States Congress,'” Behar said. “You’re not doing a midnight set at Chuckles.”

REPS. BOEBERT, GREENE HECKLE BIDEN DURING #SOTU: Throughout Pres. Biden’s State of the Union address, GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert repeatedly disrupted it by shouting remarks and grumbles – #TheView co-hosts and #MicheleTafoya react. https://t.co/2C2XHi9VmO pic.twitter.com/sE7uyPYw3C — The View (@TheView) March 2, 2022

Goldberg went on to claim Boebert somehow disrespected the military, even though it was Biden who failed to honor the 13 service members who died as a result of his actions.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also criticized Boebert on Thursday and suggested she should “just shut up.”

Reporter: “What is your reaction to those outbursts [by Reps. Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene at SOTU]? Should any action be taken?”@SpeakerPelosi: “I agree with what Senator Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That’s what he said to them. I think they should just shut up.” pic.twitter.com/WTlD2aYrNg — The Hill (@thehill) March 3, 2022

But Boebert had already made it clear that she would not let the criticism get to her.

“The left … got upset — they attacked me for it,” Boebert told Fox News. “That’s fine. I can take it, but I will always speak the truth.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.