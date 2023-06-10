Share
News

Boebert Goes Off After Noticing What Airman Was Doing to Flag in Woke Military Promo Piece

 By Jack Davis  June 10, 2023 at 7:15am
Share

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado sent the left into spasms of anger by slamming an Air Force image showing a uniformed figure in silhouette saluting against the backdrop of the ubiquitous colors of the so-called “pride” flag.

“We salute one flag and one flag only in the United States of America. It isn’t the ‘Pride’ flag,” she tweeted.

Trending:
Timing of Trump Indictment Says It All - Look What Happened Hours Before

However, standing up for the Stars and Stripes earned Boebert a large dose of invective.

“You behave like a sour, spoiled 13-year-old who’s full of herself as she goes on about things she knows nothing about. I know your dim-witted friends high-five you for your ugly, hateful rhetoric but it’s sad how lost you are,” podcaster Kimberly Johnson posted on Twitter. Others also piled on.

Should the Pledge of Allegiance to the US flag be mandatory in schools?

Related:
House Freedom Caucus Strikes Back: Unleashes Retribution on Kevin McCarthy with Bold Move

But Boebert had some rally to her defense as others agreed with her point.

;

Boebert has said in a speech earlier this year that she will do what she believes is right, regardless of the political or other costs, according to Yahoo.

“I will do what’s right. I don’t care if it costs me an election,” Boebert said. “I don’t care if the school principal gets mad at me or the county commissioners get upset at me, or if the flight attendant kicks me off the plane.

“I will do what’s right and answer the call because without righteous men and women, without patriots taking a stand for this country, our children, and our children’s children will not benefit the blessings of America,” she added.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Solar Farms Come to Shocking Realization, Wildfire Smoke Appears During Peak Hours
Trump's Lawyer Reveals the Advice She's Given Him About Plea Deal in Docs Case
Investigator Left Sick After Making Shocking Discovery Inside Crashed UFO: Whistleblower Attorney
Trump Shares His 2024 Plans If He Is Convicted
Clandestine Chinese Base Found Some 100 Miles from USA, And It's Been Operating for Years: Official Source
See more...

Conversation