Boebert Goes Off After Noticing What Airman Was Doing to Flag in Woke Military Promo Piece

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado sent the left into spasms of anger by slamming an Air Force image showing a uniformed figure in silhouette saluting against the backdrop of the ubiquitous colors of the so-called “pride” flag.

“We salute one flag and one flag only in the United States of America. It isn’t the ‘Pride’ flag,” she tweeted.

June is #PrideMonth! The Department of the Air Force proudly recognizes and celebrates generations of LGBTQI+ service members and their contributions to our #AirForce & #SpaceForce. pic.twitter.com/lQi9lH5sdr — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) June 7, 2023

We salute one flag and one flag only in the United States of America. It isn’t the “Pride” flag. https://t.co/LnxCdf1fpK — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 8, 2023

However, standing up for the Stars and Stripes earned Boebert a large dose of invective.

“You behave like a sour, spoiled 13-year-old who’s full of herself as she goes on about things she knows nothing about. I know your dim-witted friends high-five you for your ugly, hateful rhetoric but it’s sad how lost you are,” podcaster Kimberly Johnson posted on Twitter. Others also piled on.

You behave like a sour, spoiled 13-year-old who’s full of herself as she goes on about things she knows nothing about. I know your dim-witted friends high-five you for your ugly, hateful rhetoric but it’s sad how lost you are. https://t.co/vdTYbYQtuI — Kimberley Johnson 🇺🇦 (@AuthorKimberley) June 8, 2023

Don’t tell me: they’re going to cancel the Air Force now https://t.co/j9033VNr8i — QueenAntifaDeepState9🟧💙💛🌻🇺🇦 (@misekim98) June 8, 2023

A box of rocks is smarter than you are. Coloradans, vote this swamp creature out and get an actual caring American to represent you!!!!Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Pride Flag Rant Receives Different Kind Of Salute https://t.co/3Aq9nNCG9F — Katy2020 (@Katy202012) June 9, 2023

But Boebert had some rally to her defense as others agreed with her point.

..perhaps you will resolve your anger issues one day. Boebert may not please you, but she certainly does

please those of us who have morals and a level of decency. God loves all of us…including you, perhaps

that knowledge wqill sooth your emotional issues. — Valerie (@Valerie12191520) June 8, 2023

A branch of the US Military just released a graphic celebrating a uniformed Service Member SALUTING the alphabet cult flag. It is illegal for an armed service member to salute anything but the American flag. This cult is actively disgracing our military like a conquered people https://t.co/se9XJpOEy3 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 7, 2023

Boebert has said in a speech earlier this year that she will do what she believes is right, regardless of the political or other costs, according to Yahoo.

Some of the woke companies that turned their logo into pride flags last June haven’t done it yet this time around. They’ve seen the power of conservative boycotts, and they are running scared. We are so back! — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) June 1, 2023

“I will do what’s right. I don’t care if it costs me an election,” Boebert said. “I don’t care if the school principal gets mad at me or the county commissioners get upset at me, or if the flight attendant kicks me off the plane.

“I will do what’s right and answer the call because without righteous men and women, without patriots taking a stand for this country, our children, and our children’s children will not benefit the blessings of America,” she added.

