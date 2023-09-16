Boebert Issues Apology After Video Surfaces Showing What Prompted Expulsion from Play: 'I Simply Fell Short of My Values'

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has issued an apology after videos surfaced showing the behavior that led to her being escorted out of a theater in Denver.

Boebert was kicked out of a theatrical performance of “Beetlejuice” on Sunday.

The Denver Post reported that the outspoken Republican was accused of vaping, singing, recording and “causing a disturbance” during the performance.

In an X post on Tuesday, Boebert mocked those claims and largely appeared to refute them.

“It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice … and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!” Boebert posted, along with an emoji of a snickering face.

The 36-year-old congresswoman added, “Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!”

It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! 🤭 Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends! 😅https://t.co/8JHypcCKsP — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 12, 2023

Since that post, surveillance footage has emerged showing Boebert vaping in the theater. Other videos show her causing a disturbance and appearing to get intimate with her male companion.

The Associated Press shared one of the less racy videos:

Newly released surveillance video from a Denver theater appears to show Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert vaping during a “Beetlejuice” musical play — the one thing she denied doing while acknowledging earlier this week that she had been kicked out for being disruptive. pic.twitter.com/aQ01G230cT — The Associated Press (@AP) September 15, 2023

On Friday, Boebert issued an apology on Facebook.

“The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community,” Boebert wrote.

“While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that.

“There’s no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family.

“I’ve tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That’s unacceptable and I’m sorry.

“Whether it was the excitement of seeing a much-anticipated production or the natural anxiety of being in a new environment, I genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night’s events with my campaign team while confirming my enthusiasm for the musical.

“Regardless of my belief, it’s clear now that was not accurate; it was not my or my campaign’s intention to mislead, but we do understand the nature of how this looks. We know we will have to work to earn your trust back and it may not happen overnight, but we will do it.

“I’m deeply thankful to those in the 3rd District who have defended me and reached out this week and offered grace and support when I needed it the most.

“I’ve learned some humbling lessons these past few days but I vow moving forward, I will make you proud.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.