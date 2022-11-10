Boebert Overcomes Major Deficit, Now Leads by Narrow Margin

With many midterm races still uncalled and very close, the battle in Colorado between Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch was particularly tight.

Boebert, who had trailed her opponent, rallied Thursday and held a lead of nearly 800 votes in an update of unofficial results Thursday afternoon.

The Republican had about 50.1 percent of the vote to 49.9 percent for her challenger, according to the results posted on the Colorado secretary of state’s website.

The congresswoman had 159,029 votes in the state’s 3rd Congressional District race, while Frisch had 158,235 — a difference of 794 votes.

The site didn’t indicate the percentage of votes counted, but The New York Times reported it as 95 percent.

Boebert’s razor-thin lead might result in a recount.

According to Colorado election rules, votes must be recounted if someone wins with a margin of just 0.5 percent or less. That’s about 800 votes, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Hill noted that for a brief moment on Thursday morning, Frisch looked to have a lead of about 64 votes, but by early afternoon, the Republican had retaken the lead.

Even if a recount is imminent, the Times predicted Thursday that Boebert will win the race and gain her second term in Congress.

Many Democrats are strongly opposed to Boebert since she is a Republican who fiercely supports gun rights and is aligned with former President Donald Trump.

Those same qualities, however, have made the conservative firebrand a popular figure among many on the right.

Keep praying for Lauren Boebert and Kari Lake! America needs these two strong women in office. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) November 10, 2022

. @KariLake and @laurenboebert being declared winners on the same day would be priceless — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) November 10, 2022

On Thursday, Boebert celebrated the update that gave her the lead.

Winning! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 10, 2022

“Winning!” she said on Twitter.

