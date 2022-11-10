Parler Share
News
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado waits to speak during a news conference with members of the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 15.
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado waits to speak during a news conference with members of the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 15. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Boebert Overcomes Major Deficit, Now Leads by Narrow Margin

 By Abby Liebing  November 10, 2022 at 2:04pm
Parler Share

With many midterm races still uncalled and very close, the battle in Colorado between Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch was particularly tight.

Boebert, who had trailed her opponent, rallied Thursday and held a lead of nearly 800 votes in an update of unofficial results Thursday afternoon.

The Republican had about 50.1 percent of the vote to 49.9 percent for her challenger, according to the results posted on the Colorado secretary of state’s website.

The congresswoman had 159,029 votes in the state’s 3rd Congressional District race, while Frisch had 158,235 — a difference of 794 votes.

The site didn’t indicate the percentage of votes counted, but The New York Times reported it as 95 percent.

Trending:
Dems' Worst Nightmare Sends Opponent Running with Tail Between Legs, Race Called Right as Polls Closed

Boebert’s razor-thin lead might result in a recount.

According to Colorado election rules, votes must be recounted if someone wins with a margin of just 0.5 percent or less. That’s about 800 votes, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Hill noted that for a brief moment on Thursday morning, Frisch looked to have a lead of about 64 votes, but by early afternoon, the Republican had retaken the lead.

Even if a recount is imminent, the Times predicted Thursday that Boebert will win the race and gain her second term in Congress.

Many Democrats are strongly opposed to Boebert since she is a Republican who fiercely supports gun rights and is aligned with former President Donald Trump.

Those same qualities, however, have made the conservative firebrand a popular figure among many on the right.

Related:
Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Ambushed by Anti-Gun Mob, Single-Handedly Takes Them All Down

On Thursday, Boebert celebrated the update that gave her the lead.

“Winning!” she said on Twitter.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.




Boebert Overcomes Major Deficit, Now Leads by Narrow Margin
Battleground State County Begins Audit After Botched Ballot Counting Continues
Mayor Running for Re-Election Dies During Early Hours of Election Day
Republican Flips Iowa's Attorney General Seat Red, Ends Dem's 40-Year Reign
Video: DeSantis Crowd Erupts Into Chant That Trump Will Hate During Victory Speech
See more...

Conversation