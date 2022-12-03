Parler Share
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, left, roasted outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday.
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, left, roasted outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday. ( Brandon Bell / Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Boebert Takes to House Floor to Roast Pelosi: 'The American People Have Spoken - They Have Fired You'

 By Randy DeSoto  December 3, 2022 at 6:52am
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado delivered a ‘Good bye and good riddance’ to outgoing Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday.

“Madam speaker,” the Republicans said, addressing Pelosi from the House floor, “the American people have spoken. They have fired you and have chosen to end the Democrats’ one-party rule throughout our government.”

Republicans took back control of the House in November’s midterm elections, ending Pelosi’s heavy-handed second reign as speaker.

Pelosi first took the gavel after the Democrats won the House in the 2006 midterms, only to hand it back four years later following the 2010 tea party red wave.

Now, as then, Pelosi only held the lower chamber’s top spot for four years.

“The days of this chamber being treated as Pelosi’s house instead of the people’s house are over,” Boebert said. “The American people will once again be allowed into this chamber to see their representatives at work.”

Boebert is a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, which held a meeting last month to propose new rules for the incoming GOP majority.

Some of the key proposals would open up the legislative process so members can offer amendments, in contrast to recent years, when Pelosi and other Democratic House leadership and their staffs crafted large bills with little to no input from rank-and-file lawmakers.

Rachel Bovard, with the Conservative Partnership Institute and a former Capitol Hill staffer and rules expert, called for ending this practice of “martial law,” i.e., the top-down drafting of legislation.

“It’s absurd and offensive, frankly, that these giant bills are written behind closed doors with the input of a handful of lobbyists and leadership staff and then dropped on the membership” for an up-or-down vote, Bovard said.

Boebert, in her Thursday House floor speech, exhorted, “Republicans made a lot of promises on the campaign trail. It’s time we make good on those promises.”

The lawmaker continued, “We must defund the 87,000 IRS agents that the Democrats hired, increase domestic energy production, get to the bottom of Hunter Biden’s corruption, and, of course, the big guy, who is at least compromised by 10 percent.”

A 2017 email allegedly obtained from Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” said the “big guy” was to get 10 percent in a proposed venture capital deal with a Chinese company linked to the country’s Communist Party.

Tony Bobulinski, who was to be part of the deal with Hunter and James Biden, among others, said the “big guy” in the email was Joe Biden.

Boebert said Republicans must also push “to reinstate the service men and women who were shamefully discharged because they refused to take the COVID vaccine.”

Republican governors and senators signed onto letters this week urging Pelosi and other congressional leaders to include such a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023, the Pentagon’s annual budget.

Boebert further called for House Republicans to put the clamps on the massive spending overall that has taken place during Biden’s first two years in office and to secure the nation’s southern border.

“Republicans across America ran on these policies. God help us if we fail to deliver on them,” she concluded.

Boebert faced a much tighter re-election race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District than expected against Democrat Adam Frisch. The incumbent trailed at points along the way during the vote count, but now has a 550-vote advantage with all the tabulating done.

Colorado’s Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Friday that the race is heading to a recount, The Hill reported.

The process will include all 27 counties in the district and must be completed by Dec. 13.

Boebert expressed confidence she will be confirmed the winner of the contest.

“Come January, you can be certain of two things: I will be sworn in for my second term as your congresswoman and Republicans can finally turn Pelosi’s House back into the people’s House,” she said, according to the Hill.

Republicans are poised to have a slightly greater majority than Democrats had going into the midterm elections.

If current trends hold, the GOP will have 222 seats to the Democrats’ 213.

The Democrat majority was 220 seats to 213.

Conversation